Week 4 girls soccer rankings

Buford leads the way in Class 7A and is ranked ahead of Norcross, Archer, Walton and Denmark. In Class 6A, Lassiter is the team to beat and leading Pope, Marist, Blessed Trinity and St. Pius X.

Midtown polls at the top of Class 5A and leads Chamblee, Loganville, Harris County and Northside-Columbus. Westminster is ranked atop Class 4A with North Oconee, Holy Innocents’, Cherokee Bluff and Perry rounding out the top 5.

In Class 3A, Morgan County leads Dawson County, Lumpkin County, Oconee County and White County in the top 5. In Class 2A, Fitzgerald leads Callaway, Model, Fellowship Christian and Jeff Davis in the top 5. East Laurens leads the way in Class A Division I and Atlanta Classical is ranked atop Class A Division II.

Class 7A

1. Buford

2. Norcross

3. Archer

4. Walton

5. Denmark

6. Forsyth Central

7. Mill Creek

8. Hillgrove

9. Brookwood

10. Campbell

Class 6A

1. Lassiter

2. Pope

3. Marist

4. Blessed Trinity

5. St. Pius X

6. Roswell

7. Alexander

8. Allatoona

9. Newnan

10. North Atlanta

Class 5A

1. Midtown

2. Chamblee

3. Loganville

4. Harris County

5. Northside-Columbus

6. Cambridge

7. McIntosh

8. Greater Atlanta Christian

9. Flowery Branch

10. Jefferson

Class 4A

1. Westminster

2. North Oconee

3. Holy Innocents’

4. Cherokee Bluff

5. Perry

6. Heritage-Catoosa

7. Southeast Whitfield

8. Northwest Whitfield

9. Starr’s Mill

10. Whitewater

Class 3A

1. Morgan County

2. Dawson County

3. Lumpkin County

4. Oconee County

5. White County

6. Wesleyan

7. Coahulla Creek

8. Hebron Christian

9. Bremen

10. St. Vincents’

Class 2A

1. Fitzgerald

2. Callaway

3. Model

4. Fellowship Christian

5. Jeff Davis

6. Athens Academy

7. Savannah Arts

8. Central-Macon

9. ACE Charter

10. Providence Christian

Class A Division I

1. East Laurens

2. Screven County

3. Commerce

4. Bleckley County

5. Whitefield Academy

6. Dade County

7. Paideia

8. Mount Vernon

9. Tallulah Falls

10. Lamar County

Class A Division II

1. Atlanta Classical

2. Lincoln County

3. McIntosh County Academy

4. Aquinas

5. Johnson County

6. Atkinson County

7. Lake Oconee Academy

8. Dooly County

9. Portal

10. Georgia Military

