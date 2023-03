Week 4 boys soccer rankings

Collins Hill tops Class 7A with South Forsyth, Lambert, Denmark and Mountain View in the top 5. In Class 6A, Johns Creek leads Lassiter, Lanier, Blessed Trinity and Riverwood rounding out the top 5.

McIntosh is at the top of Class 5A and leading Dalton, Clarke Central, Tucker, Chapel Hill and Greenbrier. In Class 4A, Johnson-Gainesville is ranked atop Westminster, Southeast Whitfield, Perry and Whitewater.

Columbus is the team to beat in Class 3A and leading Bremen, Savannah Christian, Coahulla Creek and Oconee County in the top 5. In Class 2A, Landmark Christian leads Union County, Providence Christian, Fitzgerald and North Murray.

Tallulah Falls leads Class A Division I and Lake Oconee Academy is ranked atop Class A Division II.

Class 7A

1. Collins Hill

2. South Forsyth

3. Lambert

4. Denmark

5. Mountain View

6. Walton

7. Hillgrove

8. Peachtree Ridge

9. Meadowcreek

10. Berkmar

Class 6A

1. Johns Creek

2. Lassiter

3. Lanier

4. Blessed Trinity

5. Riverwood

6. Veterans

7. Sprayberry

8. South Effingham

9. Gainesville

10. River Ridge

Class 5A

1. McIntosh

2. Dalton

3. Clarke Central

4. Tucker

5. Chapel Hill

6. Greenbrier

7. Kell

8. Villa Rica

9. Centennial

10. Midtown

Class 4A

1. Johnson-Gainesville

2. Westminster

3. Southeast Whitfield

4. Perry

5. Whitewater

6. Lovett

7. North Oconee

8. Chestatee

9. Islands

10. East Hall

Class 3A

1. Columbus

2. Bremen

3. Savannah Christian

4. Coahulla Creek

5. Oconee County

6. Jackson

7. Harlem

8. Savannah Country Day

9. Wesleyan

10. Pike County

Class 2A

1. Landmark Christian

2. Union County

3. Providence Christian

4. Fitzgerald

5. North Murray

6. Savannah Arts

7. Putnam County

8. Tattnall County

9. Fellowship Christian

10. Jeff Davis

Class A Division I

1. Tallulah Falls

2. Atlanta International

3. Whitefield Academy

4. Paideia

5. Bleckley County

6. Mount Vernon

7. Woodville-Tompkins

8. Jefferson County

9. Bacon County

10. Dalton Academy

Class A Division II

1. Lake Oconee Academy

2. Georgia Military

3. Atkinson County

4. Christian Heritage

5. Dooly County

6. Portal

7. Lincoln County

8. Mount Zion-Carroll

9. Chattahoochee County

10. Hawkinsville

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.