East Lansing Public Schools closed, City Hall placed on lockdown due to threat

UPDATE 9 p.m.: East Lansing Public Schools (ELPS) provided an update Wednesday night about the threats made against the district and city.

The update provided more information about the search Wednesday afternoon that was conducted by the East Lansing Police Department (ELPD). No weapons were found at the address, but an individual has confessed to posting the threats.

"An individual has confessed to posting the threats. ELPD and ELPS are in communication with the family, and the student will not be present at school," Superintendent Dori Leyko said in the district's update.

The update also said that schools will be open Thursday, but it will still be the scheduled half day due to conferences. There is no school Friday due to a scheduled professional learning day.

UPDATE 4:41 p.m.: The East Lansing Police Department released an update on their investigation saying an IP address has been traced in connection to the threatening posts made on Snapchat.

ELPD is conducting a search at the IP location and interviewing individuals to gather information on the person or people who made the threatening post.

ELPD said there is no direct threat to the community and security measures at East Lansing City Hall have been lifted.

UPDATE 4:12 p.m.: In another update provided by East Lansing Superintendent Dori Leyko, all on-site after school and evening activities are canceled.

This includes the middle school orchestra concert, high school theater practice, driver's education classes, archery practice and any other events. The boys basketball game at St. Johns will take place as scheduled.

Leyko wrote the investigation is still active but does expect to have school tomorrow. That decision will be confirmed later this evening.

"I want to thank the individuals who reported the situation to administration and other adults, and I appreciate your continued support of providing a safe environment for our students and staff," Leyko wrote.

The next update is planned for 8 p.m.

UPDATE: Superintendent Dori Leyko sent an update at 2 p.m. to the district saying school administration remains in communication with the East Lansing Police Department as they continue to investigate the incident and the potential threat associated with ELPD.

"As the investigation remains active, we are still not allowing students into our school buildings (basketball players may come onto campus to catch their bus)," Leyko wrote.

Another update is expected at 4 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: East Lansing Public Schools closed Wednesday due to a threat made on social media.

At 6:30 a.m., Superintendent Dori Leyko issued the closure after school officials and administrators were made aware of a "concerning social media post involving a gun."

The alert came in an email from an individual in Texas flagging a post made on Snapchat around midnight Tuesday.

The post was of a gun and a message that said "East Lansing better be ready, just got this (expletive) delivered today." Upon closer review of the post, the same photo of a gun also appeared with a different caption that read "everyone dying at East Lansing tomorrow."

The second post was sent to East Lansing High School acting principal and Leyko at 1:41 a.m. by a high school student.

The post came from an unknown individual, and Leyko said that the username contains some initials of a local group that may be connected to gang activity.

The East Lansing Police Department is currently investigating the posts.

Leyko sent out the latest update at noon saying they remain in communication with the East Lansing Police Department (ELPD), who is also placed on lockdown.

The city sent out an alert at 10:52 a.m. saying East Lansing City Hall will be locked as police investigate a potential threat to the city with a "possible connection to ELPD."

"At this time, ELPD has secured East Lansing City Hall doors for safety reasons. There will be officers monitoring those doors. There has been no direct threat to any city facility or personnel, but ELPD will continue to investigate and keep people informed as more information becomes available," the city wrote in a Facebook post.

Leyko said, as of now, there is no new information about the investigation at this time and will continue to make decisions about onsite after-school and evening activities as they continue to evaluate.

The varsity basketball game at St. Johns will be played as scheduled.

Another update will be provided at 2 p.m.

"We need your support and ask that you rely on communications from our school system," Leyko wrote. "The health, safety and well-being of our students and staff are our highest priority."

If you have information about this situation, please reach out to ELPD, Leyko or to a high school administrator.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook