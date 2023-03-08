Crooks flee into PATH station in Manhattan robbery pattern: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Investigators are looking to crack a pattern of Midtown robberies in which the crooks flee into the 33rd Street PATH station, according to the NYPD.

The half-dozen incidents, spanning February 10 through March 1, are all linked by the robbers making their escape into the station, police said.

In the incidents, anywhere from one to six assailants have targeted the victims, snatching valuables including purses and cellphones before fleeing, according to authorities.

The incidents have occurred:

Around 6:45 p.m., Feb. 10, near West 43rd Street and Sixth Avenue.

Around 6:40 p.m., Feb. 12, near West 25th Street and Eighth Avenue.

Around 12:45 a.m., Feb. 18, on Fifth Avenue near West 33rd Street.

Around 9:45 p.m., Feb. 24, near West 36th Street and Fifth Avenue.

Around 10:10 p.m., March 1, on West 42nd Street near Sixth Avenue.

Around 11:15 p.m., March 1, on West 25th Street near Sixth Avenue.

Investigators on Tuesday released an array of photos showing several suspects wanted in connection to the pattern, asking for tips for the public.

