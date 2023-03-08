Open in App
Manhattan, NY
PIX11

Crooks flee into PATH station in Manhattan robbery pattern: NYPD

By Aaron Feis,

2 days ago

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Investigators are looking to crack a pattern of Midtown robberies in which the crooks flee into the 33rd Street PATH station, according to the NYPD.

The half-dozen incidents, spanning February 10 through March 1, are all linked by the robbers making their escape into the station, police said.

In the incidents, anywhere from one to six assailants have targeted the victims, snatching valuables including purses and cellphones before fleeing, according to authorities.

The incidents have occurred:

  • Around 6:45 p.m., Feb. 10, near West 43rd Street and Sixth Avenue.
  • Around 6:40 p.m., Feb. 12, near West 25th Street and Eighth Avenue.
  • Around 12:45 a.m., Feb. 18, on Fifth Avenue near West 33rd Street.
  • Around 9:45 p.m., Feb. 24, near West 36th Street and Fifth Avenue.
  • Around 10:10 p.m., March 1, on West 42nd Street near Sixth Avenue.
  • Around 11:15 p.m., March 1, on West 25th Street near Sixth Avenue.

Investigators on Tuesday released an array of photos showing several suspects wanted in connection to the pattern, asking for tips for the public.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ and on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

