Music festival lineups 2023: Coachella, Bonnaroo, Bourbon & Beyond, Outside Lands and more

By Mike Snider, USA TODAY,

2 days ago

The spring and summer music festival lineup is filling out with the most recent additions including the Bourbon and Beyond Festival in Louisville, Kentucky, which will feature Bruno Mars and Brandi Carlile.

Also just announced: Love Rising: Let Freedom Sing (and Dance): A Celebration of Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness , a Nashville benefit for Tennessee LGBTQ organizations – and a response to laws recently enacted that opponents say unfairly target the LGBTQ community. The lineup includes Allison Russell, Brothers Osborne, Jason Isbell, Maren Morris, Hayley Williams and Yola.

The festival season truly kicks into gear next month with Coachella , held over two weekends in mid-April in Indio, California, with headliners Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean.

Bourbon & Beyond Festival: Louisville music fest includes Bruno Mars, The Killers, Brandi Carlile and The Black Keys

Beale Street Music Festival: Lineup for May festival includes Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K0wp2_0lBxvDKa00
Brandi Carlile performed "Shine," which she said was her favorite Joni Mitchell song, in honor of the singer at the March 1 Gershwin Prize for Song concert in Washington, D.C. Shawn Miller/Library of Congress

Another biggie: Bonnaroo in June in Manchester, Tennessee: rapper Kendrick Lamar, electronic duo Odesza and rock band Foo Fighters.

The Foo Fighters , making a full-fledged return following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022 , will also be playing the Boston Calling Music Festival , held over Memorial Day weekend, on May 26. Then on May 28, Foo Fighters will headline the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival in Columbus, Ohio. The band will also play the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival in Milwaukee on July 15, Outside Lands in San Francisco Aug. 11-13, and the Sea Hear Now Festival Sept. 16-17 in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E9rsZ_0lBxvDKa00
April 29, 2022 : Maren Morris performs during Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, Calif. Taya Gray, The Desert Sun / USA TODAY Network

Love Rising

  • Headliners: Allison Russell, Amanda Shires, Brittany Howard, Brothers Osborne, Hozier, Jake Wesley Rogers, Jason Isbell, Joy Oladokun, Julien Baker, Maren Morris, Mya Byrne, Sheryl Crow, The Rainbow Coalition Band, and Yola
  • Also on the bill: Special guests
  • Tickets on sale: Now
  • Dates: March 20, 7:30 p.m. Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee
  • For more: bridgestonearena.com .

Maren Morris, Jason Isbell and others: Brothers Osborne, Sheryl Crow to perform in Nashville amid anti-LGBTQ legislation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=060LPe_0lBxvDKa00
Usher has added a slew of 2023 dates to his Las Vegas residency at Park MGM. Bellamy Brewster

Dreamville Festival 2023

  • Headliners: Usher (Saturday) and Burna Boy, J. Cole and Drake.
  • Also on the bill: Summer Walker, Lil Durk, Sean Paul, City Girls, Jessie Reyez, GloRilla, Ari Lennox, J.I.D, Bas, Cozz, Lute, and Omen.
  • Tickets on sale: Now, general admission tickets start at $249.99.
  • Dates: April 1-2 at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina.
  • For more: dreamvillefest.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jbfj2_0lBxvDKa00
Bad Bunny performs in concert at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) ORG XMIT: MXEV103 Eduardo Verdugo, AP

Coachella lineup

  • Headliners: Bad Bunny (Friday, April 14 and April 21), BLACKPINK (April 15 & April 22), and Frank Ocean (April 16 & 23).
  • Also on the bill: Rosalía, Becky G, Björk, Calvin Harris, Fisher, Chromeo, Eric Prydz, Charli XCX, Blondie, Gorillaz, Weyes Blood, rockers such as The Murder Capital and Momma – and actor Idris Elba, who sings and has top-notch DJ skills, having spun tracks at the reception for Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry's royal wedding .
  • Tickets on sale: Weekend 2 available; waitlist for week one. General admission passes start at $499. There are also hotel and ticket packages.
  • Dates: Performers are scheduled to do sets each of the weekends of April 14-16 and April 21-23.
  • For more: coachella.com .

See full Coachella 2023 lineup: Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean set to headline

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pg5re_0lBxvDKa00
Shania Twain performs on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, on December 6, 2022. E! Entertainment/NBC, E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Tortuga Music Festival

  • Headliners: Eric Church, Shania Twain and Kenny Chesney
  • Also on the bill: Wiz Khalifa, Cole Swindell, Carly Pearce, Jake Owen, Brett Young, The Wallflowers, Justin Moore, and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
  • Tickets on sale: On sale now.
  • Dates: April 14-16 at Fort Lauderdale Beach, Florida.
  • For more: tortugamusicfestival.com .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dzrvy_0lBxvDKa00
Kane Brown performs Andrew Nelles, The Tennessean-USA TODAY NETWORK

Stagecoach

  • Headliners: Luke Bryan (April 28 ) Kane Brown (April 29), Chris Stapleton (April 30).
  • Also on the bill: Riley Green, Melissa Etheridge, Old Dominion, Nelly, Brooks & Dunn, Valerie June, and ZZ Top.
  • Tickets on sale: On sale now.
  • Dates: April 28-30 in Indio, Calif.
  • For more: stagecoachfestival.com .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mRKrF_0lBxvDKa00
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- “Lizzo, Lizzo” Episode 1823 -- Pictured: Musical guest Lizzo performs “Special” on Saturday, April 16, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC) NBC, Will Heath/NBC

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

  • Headliners: Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Jill Scott, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Steve Miller Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gary Clark Jr., Leon Bridges, Farruko, Ludacris, Wu-Tang Clan and The Soul Rebels, Kenny Loggins, The Revivalists (Weekend 1). Dead & Company, Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, Santana, Jon Batiste,  Kane Brown, H.E.R., Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave., Herbie Hancock (Weekend 2).
  • Also on the bill: Buddy Guy, Mdou Moctar, Samantha Fish, Los Lobos, Taj Mahal Quartet, Allison Russell, Mavis Staples.
  • Tickets on sale: On sale now.
  • Dates: April 28-30 and May 4-7.
  • For more: nojazzfest.com .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zKHmt_0lBxvDKa00
Willie Nelson performs during a gathering outside the Capitol in Austin, Texas, during a voting rights rally on July 31, 2021. Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman

Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90th Birthday Celebration

  • Headliners: Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, Margo Price, Miranda Lambert, Neil Young, Snoop Dogg and Tom Jones
  • Also on the bill: Allison Russell, Beck, Billy Strings, Bobby Weir, Charley Crockett, Edie Brickell, Leon Bridges, Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Nathaniel Rateliff, Norah Jones, Orville Peck, Particle Kid, Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, The Chicks, The Lumineers, Tyler Childers, Warren Haynes, and Ziggy Marley
  • Tickets on sale: Two-day ticket packages go on sale Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.
  • Dates: Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30, 2023 at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles
  • For more: willienelson90.com .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eIQsQ_0lBxvDKa00
Singer Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers performs onstage during the 2021 Global Citizen Live festival on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles. MICHAEL TRAN, AFP via Getty Images

Beale Street Music Festival

  • Headliners: The Lumineers, Greta Van Fleet, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
  • Also on the bill: Earth, Wind & Fire, The Roots, Ziggy Marley, GloRilla, Lucinda Williams and Gary Clark Jr.
  • Tickets on sale: On sale now.
  • Dates: May 5-7  at Tom Lee Park in Memphis.
  • For more: memphisinmay.org .

Cruel World

  • The lineup: Siouxie, Iggy Pop, Billy Idol, Love and Rockets, Echo & The Bunnymen, Adam Ant, The Human League, Molchat Doma, Gary Numan, Boy Harsher, Modern English, Gang of Four, Twin Tribes, ABC, Ela Minus, The Vapors, The Soft Moon, The Motels, Glass Spells, Animotion, Gvllow, Riki, Urban Heat, Aurat
  • Location: Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California
  • Tickets on sale: Passes with hotel packages available.
  • Dates: Saturday, May 20
  • For more: cruelworldfest.com

Just Like Heaven

  • Headliners: Yeah Yeah Yeahs, MGMT
  • Also on the bill: Future Islands, Empire of the Sun, M83, Hot Chip, Caribou, The Walkmen
  • Tickets on sale: Now
  • Dates: May 13 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
  • For more: justlikeheavenfest.com

Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

  • Headliners: Foo Fighters, Tool, Godsmack, Queens of the Stone Age, Kiss, Avenged Sevenfold, Rob Zombie and Deftones.
  • Also on the bill: Starcrawler, Suicidal Tendencies, Chevelle, Trivium and White Reaper.
  • Tickets on sale: One-day field tickets start at $149.99; those along with VIP and hotel packages go on sale on Friday.
  • Dates: Thursday-Sunday, May 25-28 in Columbus, Ohio.
  • For more: sonictemplefestival.com .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PtRp2_0lBxvDKa00
Post Malone performs on Lands End Stage during Outside Lands at Golden Gate Park Park in San Francisco, on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Scott Strazzante, AP

BottleRock

  • Headliners: Post Malone, Smashing Pumpkins (May 26), Lizzo, Duran Duran (May 27), Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lil Nas X (May 28).
  • Also on the bill: Billy Strings, Phantogram, Leon Bridges, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Japanese Breakfast, Wu-Tang Clan, and Los Lobos.
  • Tickets on sale: On sale now. Thursday Jan. 12
  • Dates: Friday-Sunday, May 26-28, 2023 in Napa, California.
  • For more: bottlerocknapavalley.com .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h4IW4_0lBxvDKa00
Alanis Morissette, who gave Taylor Hawkins his first real gig as a musician, performs at a tribute concert for the late drummer in Los Angeles. USAT

Boston Calling Music Festival

  • Headliners: Foo Fighters, The Lumineers, Alanis Morissette, Paramore, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Queens of the Stone Age.
  • Also on the bill: Maren Morris, The National, Niall Horan, The Flaming Lips, Bleachers, Joy Oladokun and The Walkmen.
  • Tickets on sale: On sale now. Presale starts Thursday (Jan. 12)at 10 a.m. ET.
  • Dates: Memorial Day weekend Friday-Sunday, May 26-28 at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Boston.
  • For more: bostoncalling.com .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NrCGI_0lBxvDKa00
Kendrick Lamar performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl on Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Ted S. Warren/AP

Governors Ball

  • Headliners: Lizzo (June 9), Odesza (June 10), Kendrick Lamar (June 11).
  • Also on the bill: Lil Uzi Vert, Haim, Diplo, Lil Baby, Aespa, Rina Sawayama, Lil Nas X, Giveon, Sofi Tukker.
  • Tickets on sale: Now
  • Dates: June 9-11 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York
  • For more: governorsballmusicfestival.com .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z20lk_0lBxvDKa00
Sheryl Crow performs during the 37th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Microsoft Theatre on November 5, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. VALERIE MACON, AFP via Getty Images

Bonnaroo

  • Headliners: Electronic music acts Zeds Dead and Liquid Stranger (June 15), Kendrick Lamar (June 16), electronic duo Odesza (June 17), and rock band Foo Fighters (June 18).
  • Also on the bill: Lil Nas X, Tyler Childers, Paramore, My Morning Jacket, The Beths, Sheryl Crow, Pixies, Morgan Wade, and Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway.
  • Tickets on sale: Available now.
  • Dates: Thursday to Sunday, June 15-18.
  • For more: bonnaroo.com .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dQ9xq_0lBxvDKa00
Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin teamed with Alison Krauss for the album 'Raising Sand,' a collaboration that earned them six Grammy Awards. The single 'Gone Gone Gone (Done Moved On)' earned the duo CMA's 2008 award for musical event of the year. Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY

Telluride Bluegrass Festival

  • Headliners: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, String Cheese Incident, Nickel Creek, The String Cheese Incident, Emmylou Harris featuring Watchhouse, Sam Bush, and the original Béla Fleck & The Flecktones
  • Also on the bill: Mary Chapin Carpenter, Punch Brothers, Del McCoury Band, Yonder Mountain String Band, Sarah Jarosz, The Peter Rowan Band, The Earls of Leicester, Chris Thile, Sierra Ferrell
  • Tickets on sale: On sale now.
  • Dates: June 15-18 in Telluride, Colorado
  • For more: bluegrass.com.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ARo0g_0lBxvDKa00
Buddy Guy performs “I Just Want To Celebrate” in the opening performance during the 2023 Grammy Awards. Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY

Waterfront Blues Festival

  • Headliners: Buddy Guy, The Mavericks, JJ Grey & Mofro; Cory Wong, Amythyst Kiah and Neal Francis
  • Tickets on sale: On sale now.
  • Dates: July 1-4 at Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland, Oregon.
  • For more: waterfrontbluesfest.com .

Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

  • Headliners: Green Day (July 14) and Foo Fighters (July 15).
  • Also on the bill: Cody Jinks, Social Distortion, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Phantogram, White Reaper, and KennyHoopla.
  • Tickets on sale: On sale now.
  • Dates: July 13-16  Thursday-Sunday at Veterans Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
  • For more: H-D.com/HomecomingTickets
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DFBMr_0lBxvDKa00
Eric Church performs Andrew Nelles, The Tennessean-USA TODAY NETWORK

Summerfest

  • Headliners: Eric Church (June 22), Cheap Trick (June 22), Zac Brown Band (June 23), James Taylor & His All-Star Band (June 24), Sheryl Crow (June 24), Dave Matthews Band (June 29), Lauren Daigle (July 6), and Imagine Dragons (July 8)
  • Also on the bill: Elle King, Zach Bryan, Marcus King and AJR.
  • Tickets on sale: General admission tickets on sale now. Headliner shows at certain venues require separate tickets, which also gain you festival admittance.
  • Dates: Takes place over three consecutive weekends (Thursday-Saturday) from Noon to midnight, June 22-24, June 29-July 1, and July 6-8, 2023, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
  • For more: summerfest.com .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=214fRG_0lBxvDKa00
Rapper Ice Cube performs during a NASCAR exhibition auto race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) The Associated Press

Rock Fest

  • Headliners: Pantera (July 13), Slipknot (July 14), Godsmack (July 15).
  • ​​​​​​Also on the bill: Ice Cube, Orianthi, Falling in Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Papa Roach, Everclear.
  • Tickets on sale: On sale now.
  • Dates: Thursday-Saturday, July 13-15 in Caddott, Wisconsin.
  • For more: rock-fest.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aE7Vs_0lBxvDKa00

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival

  • Headliners: Limp Bizkit (Friday), Pantera (Saturday) and Slipknot (Sunday).
  • Also on the bill: Megadeth, Volbeat, Lamb Of God, Bush, In This Moment, Highly Suspect, Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm, Motionless In White, Coal Chamber
  • Tickets on sale: On sale now
  • Dates: July 14-16 at the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio.
  • For more: inkcarceration.com .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sHXwL_0lBxvDKa00
Megan Thee Stallion. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Outside Lands

  • Headliners: Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Janelle Monáe, Maggie Rogers
  • Also on the bill: Lil Yachty, Cigarettes After Sex, Fisher, J.I.D, Interpol, Noah Kahan, Father John Misty, Orville Peck, aespa, Alvvays, Soccer Mommy, Diesel (Shaquille O'Neal)
  • Tickets on sale: On sale now.
  • Dates: Aug. 11-13, Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.
  • For more: sfoutsidelands.com.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KBeFX_0lBxvDKa00
Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast performs in the Mojave tent at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 16, 2022.Coachella 2022 Saturday 18 Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Beach Road Weekend 2023

  • Headliners: Mumford & Sons, Bon Iver, Leon Bridges
  • Also on the bill: Alvvays, Gary Clark Jr. Japanese Breakfast, Kevin Morby, Regina Spektor, Mary Chapin Carpenter, St. Paul & the Broken Bones, The Head and the Heart
  • Tickets on sale: Now
  • Dates : Aug. 25-27 at Veterans Memorial Park, Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts
  • For more: beachroadweekend.com .

Rocklahoma

  • Headliners: Godsmack, Pantera, Rob Zombie, Limp Bizkit, Bush, Chevelle, Corey Taylor
  • Also on the bill: Daughtry, Ministry, Asking Alexandria, Code Orange,
    GWAR, P.O.D., Mammoth WVH, Atreyu, Skid Row, Buckcherry, Warrant, L.A. Guns, Kix, Filter, Dead Poet Society, Steven Adler
  • Tickets on sale: On sale Friday.
  • Dates: September 1-3 at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma.
  • For more: Rocklahoma.com .

Bourbon and Beyond Festival

  • Headliners: Bruno Mars, The Killers, Brandi Carlile, The Black Keys, The Avett Brothers, Blondie, Jon Batiste, Brittany Howard, Hozier, Billy Strings, Train
  • Also on the bill: Ryan Bingham, Babyface, Midland, Bastille, Spoon, The Gaslight Anthem, First Aid Kit, Old Crow Medicine Show, Buddy Guy, Aloe Blacc, Wayne Newton, Mavis Staples, City and Colour, Inhaler, The Lone Bellow, Joy Oladokun, Brandy Clark,  Sunny War, Lindsay Lou, Dan Tyminski, and more.
  • Tickets on sale: On sale now.
  • Dates: Sept. 14-17 at Highland Festival Grounds At Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.
  • For more: bourbonandbeyond.com .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bypdG_0lBxvDKa00
Jon Batiste, the bandleader of Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' performs during the Tribute to Fats Domino at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Sea Hear Now Festival

  • Headliners: The Killers (Sept. 16) and Foo Fighters (Sept. 17)
  • Also on the bill: Greta Van Fleet, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Sheryl Crow, Royal Blood, Living Colour, Weezer, The Breeders, Mt. Joy, The Beach Boys
  • Tickets on sale: Available now.
  • Dates: Sept. 16 & 17 at the Asbury Park (N.J.) Waterfront.
  • For more: seahearnowfestival.com .

Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival

  • Headliners: The Lumineers, The Black Crowes, The Head and the Heart, Yola
  • Also on the bill: Better Than Ezra, James Bay, Hailey Whitters, Boy Named Banjo, Peter One, Butch Walker, The Watson Twins, Bones Owen, Tash Neal, People on the Porch, Michael Rix
  • Tickets on sale: Presale March 8; public on-sale March 9.
  • Dates: September 23-24 at The Park At Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee.
  • For more: pilgrimagefestival.com .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Music festival lineups 2023: Coachella, Bonnaroo, Bourbon & Beyond, Outside Lands and more

