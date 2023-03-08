Open in App
Topeka, KS
See more from this location?
KSNT News

Topeka city councilman comments on homeless problem, other issues

By Katie Garceran,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WHMld_0lBxtgf700

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Spencer Duncan, the representative for Topeka’s District 8, came onto the KSNT 27 News morning show to speak out about the progress the city is making on a multitude of issues.

To start, he spoke about the latest push to get rid of the potholes in Topeka. Back in August, the city said they were bringing in a company based out of Austin, “Roadway Asset Services.” They were paid $100,000 to come to the Top City and evaluate the state of our roads, as well as take inventory of them.

Duncan said that as of right now, some of that information provided by the company is being used while additional information is still being collected. So far, almost 8,000 potholes have been filled. This, compared to last year, when only 1,000 were repaired.

Kansas superintendent reacts to swatting incident

In addition to speaking on the pothole issue, Duncan provided some clarity on where the city is at right now with their “experience” with a company called “Sylver Consulting.” The city spent about $76,000 to have the company come in, speak and assess the issue with the homeless in Topeka, and help the city figure out how to best approach and actually fix the issue.

“The truth is, we have to start dealing with the homeless problem…the consultant will help give us a better direction to some of the ideas we already have and how to implement them,” Spencer said. “I think you’re going to see from some of us, including myself, some new ordinances and initiatives that find a balance between being passionate and empathetic to the problem, but also dealing with it.”

Duncan also touched on the “Rural Housing Incentive District” that is coming soon to 41st St. and Wanamaker, as well as his intention to run for re-election this year.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State newsLocal Kansas State
Shawnee Co. Commissioner mourns Ted Ensley
Topeka, KS20 hours ago
Kansas state representative calls rainbow drawings proof of indoctrination at Leavenworth school
Leavenworth, KS3 days ago
2 Missouri Cities Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The U.S.
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Topeka residents must have permit to burn wood on property
Topeka, KS11 hours ago
A lot of green: Home appraisals in Wyandotte, Johnson Counties see average increase of double figures
Kansas City, KS1 day ago
City of Manhattan has a new Parks and Rec. director
Manhattan, KS15 hours ago
Lawrence school district leaders outline budget challenges for crowd at Chamber luncheon
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Cause of Kan. industrial complex fire still under investigation
Topeka, KS14 hours ago
Lawrence, Kan., looking to create pallet shelter village to address homeless in community
Lawrence, KS3 days ago
Firefighters respond to Oakland house fire
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Road closure set for Monday
Topeka, KS19 hours ago
Helping Topeka families get the resources they need
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Warehouse on fire south of Topeka, firefighters responding
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Kansas Animal Shelter Implements ‘Name Your Price’ Adoptions
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Crumbling Royal Towers complex to be condemned
Manhattan, KS1 day ago
Inmate at Leavenworth prison dies a day after arriving
Leavenworth, KS1 day ago
K-99 drivers warned of impending detour as bridge work set to begin
Emporia, KS1 day ago
No deal: City of Lawrence, developers reach ‘mutual impasse’ on proposed site of Pallet Shelter Village
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Jury finds Kansas City woman guilty of severely beating 2 children
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
KCPD, FBI tape off large scene around pond near North Broadway and Northwest Englewood
Kansas City, MO15 hours ago
Subway and Taco Johns coming to Emporia Turnpike Service Area
Emporia, KS3 days ago
New restaurants coming to Emporia Turnpike service area
Emporia, KS2 days ago
New WU president to make $335,000 per year, contract shows
Topeka, KS3 days ago
RCPD investigates after 11-year-old accused of battering school officials
Manhattan, KS1 day ago
Major work ahead at Emporia’s Sixth and Prairie intersection beginning next week
Emporia, KS18 hours ago
Victim dies days after shooting near Kansas City bus stop
Kansas City, MO11 hours ago
Proposed beef packing factory could bring 600 jobs to Olathe
Olathe, KS2 days ago
Dead man found in Downtown Topeka identified by police
Topeka, KS3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy