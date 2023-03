cityofmound.com

Spring Weight Restrictions are in effect starting at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023 By Solicitor's Permit, 3 days ago

By Solicitor's Permit, 3 days ago

Spring Weight Restrictions go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023 and will remain in place until further notice (typically mid-May). All ...