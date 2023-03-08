Open in App
Andover, MA
Massachusetts miniature horse a finalist in Cadbury Bunny contest

By Sarah Doiron,

2 days ago

ANDOVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Who’s going to be the next Cadbury bunny?

It could very well be a miniature horse from Massachusetts.

Stewie Vuitton, a 4-year-old miniature horse from Andover, has been selected as one of 10 finalists for this year’s Bunny Tryout Contest .

This year, Cadbury has decided to specifically feature rescued pets.

Stewie was rescued from an auction in Ohio more than a year ago by Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses .

The 23-inch tall horse suffers from dwarfism, according to Lifting Spirits, which is a genetic condition known to cause significant health issues in the breed.

Vote in this year’s Cadbury Bunny Tryout Contest

When he was first rescued, Lifting Spirits said Stewie suffered from serious leg and hoof issues caused by genetics and years of neglect.

Stewie has been receiving specialized care from veterinarians and experts ever since to improve his mobility.

While he’s still not 100%, Lifting Spirits said Stewie’s health is under control. He now serves as a therapy horse that visits nursing homes, children’s hospitals, schools and assisted living facilities across the state.

“We were thrilled to see Cadbury focus this year’s contest on rescue pets — recognizing not only the incredible work of rescue organizations but also the endless love, loyalty, and service that all these animals give back,” Lifting Spirits founder and president Toni Hadad said.

Anyone interested in voting for Stewie in this year’s contest can do so online now through March 14. The winner will be announced on March 21 and will star in this year’s Cadbury Bunny commercial.

The winner will also receive $5,000, as well as an additional $5,000 to donate to an animal rescue shelter of their choice.

Learn more about Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses
    (Courtesy: Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses, Inc.)
    (Courtesy: Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses, Inc.)
    (Courtesy: Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses, Inc.)
    (Courtesy: Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses, Inc.)
    (Courtesy: Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses, Inc.)
