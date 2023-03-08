McCarthy pumps the brakes on Zelensky's invite to visit Ukraine

H ouse Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) indicated that he has no immediate plans to visit Ukraine after receiving an invite from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky .

Zelensky welcomed McCarthy to visit the war-torn nation half a world away as other members of Congress have done, suggesting that it would help inform his political positions on Ukraine. In response to news of the invite, McCarthy reaffirmed that he is opposed to handing Ukraine a " blank check ."

MCCARTHY DEFENDS RELEASE OF JAN. 6 FOOTAGE TO TUCKER CARLSON

“He has to come here to see how we work, what’s happening here, what war caused us, which people are fighting now, who are fighting now, and then, after that, make your assumptions,” Zelensky said to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer in an interview. “I think that Speaker McCarthy, he never visited Kyiv or Ukraine, and I think it would help him with his position."

McCarthy briefly spoke with Zelenksy during his visit to the United States last year but has grappled with a caucus split over sending funding to Ukraine, including members such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) who have been critical of the aid given to Kyiv.

“Let’s be very clear about what I said: no blank checks, OK? So, from that perspective, I don’t have to go to Ukraine to understand where there’s a blank check or not,” McCarthy said when asked by CNN while clarifying he did not have plans to visit Ukraine.

“I will continue to get my briefings and others, but I don’t have to go to Ukraine or Kyiv to see it. And my point has always been I won’t provide a blank check for anything," he added.

President Joe Biden visited Ukraine last month to mark the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion. His visit was followed by a delegation of congressional Republicans led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-TX).

Since the outbreak of the war, Congress has approved well north of $100 billion in both military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Zelensky expressed gratitude for the support during his address to Congress last year and also asked for more.

Despite recent domestic grumblings about the aid given to Ukraine, Zelensky appeared optimistic that aid will continue.

“Recently, I had a meeting with representatives of the Republican Party, and I’m thankful to the congressmen who visited Ukraine. They told me that they want to support Ukraine very much, like the Democrats,” he told CNN. “We don’t care about the side of the support as long as it’s powerful and constant."

The Washington Examiner contacted a McCarthy spokesperson for comment.