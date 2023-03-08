Open in App
Caldwell, ID
Idaho News 6

Yotes beat Westcliff 78-61, advancing to the second round of the NAIA tournament

By Brendyn Jones,

2 days ago
During the College of Idaho's 31-game win streak, they've racked up a lot of blow-out wins. That wasn't the case for much of their game against Westcliff. While the Yotes came out on top 78-61, much of the game was close, especially during the first half when Westcliff only trailed the College of Idaho by two.

The Yotes are playing in the NAIA tournament, and they know best that they won't steamroll through this tournament as they did the Cascade Conference (CCC).

“It’s a good reminder that if you get into this tournament, you are a team that is really good," said Yotes' Head Coach Colby Blaine.

The difference came at the beginning of the second half when they went on a nine-to-zero scoring run, increasing their lead to 11.

The Yotes' defense was notable in the game being led by CCC defensive player of the year, Charles Elzie. His three steals and numerous deflections in the game helped break up the rhythm of the Westcliff offense.

“I think my main focus and job is to be a presence on defense," Elzie said. "Lead the team on defense, get the energy going. And when the crowd gets me going, it’s electrifying. I can feel it in my bones.”

The Yotes will have another test Wednesday night against Xavier of Louisiana. Xavier played the early game on Tuesday beating Hope International 95-57.

The Yotes Wednesday game starts at 7 PM at the J.A. Albertsons Activity Center in Caldwell.

