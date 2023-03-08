Open in App
Cape Coral, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Cape Coral Police arrest man for morning shooting

By WFTX Digital Team,

2 days ago
Police arrested a man for shooting inside a home in Cape Coral.

Officers say they responded to a report of a shooting at 1041 SW 1st Street on Wednesday morning around 12:30 a.m.

Officers say Dayne Million shot at two people inside his home through a bedroom door.

According to Cape Coral Police, Miller called dispatch and said that one of his roommates was naked in his teenage daughter’s bedroom, which sparked him to shoot at both roommates through a closed bedroom door.

They say when officers arrived at the scene and got both roommates from their bedrooms. They learned that these victims rented a bedroom from Mr. Miller. Officers were informed that Mr. Miller and both victims were drinking heavily earlier in the night. Without further incident, Mr. Miller cooperated with officers, exited the residence, and was quickly detained. Officers saw shell casings and bullet holes through the bedroom door of the victims.

The victim acknowledged drinking in excess earlier in the night and stated that they got up to use the restroom, and mistakenly went into the bedroom of the teenage female who lives at that location, who was asleep in bed. The victim got beside the teenager and fell asleep. Once the teenager realized a naked male was sleeping next to her, she went and told Miller about the man in her room.

Police say Miller approached their bedroom and began pounding on the door shouting, “I’ll kill you,” after the door was shut and locked on him. They say he shot his handgun 3-4 times into the floor outside the bedroom door.

Miller was charged with the following:

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon F.S.S.

Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling

Comments / 0
