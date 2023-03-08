Where to go if your pet has a medical emergency in Finger Lakes, WNY, CNY

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Health emergencies don’t operate on a nine-to-five schedule. Disaster can strike at any time of day for a person — or for their pet. Yet while Rochester has several 24/7 options for humans, pet services tap out after 10 p.m.

So where can you go if your pet has an emergency requiring urgent care outside of normal business hours? If you live in Rochester, you may be in for quite a drive.

Most animal hospitals in the Rochester area do not accept emergency walk-in visits. Depending on the time of day and where you live, the nearest available help for your pet may be in Buffalo, Ithaca, or Syracuse.

For all animal services — even those that take emergency walk-ins — representatives always ask that you call ahead to make sure the clinic or hospital is appropriate for your pet’s needs.

Anywhere

If you’re worried your pet has eaten something dangerous, the ASPCA offers a 24/7/365 hotline. Call (888) 426-4435 for animal poison control.

Rochester Area

In the Greater Rochester Area, your best bet for emergency walk-in care is the Veterinary Specialists and Emergency Services in Henrietta. Seven days a week, they accept new and established patients from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Phone: (585) 326-9645

Address: 825 White Spruce Blvd., Rochester

Their phones are on after hours, and representatives confirmed patients will receive 24-hour care when necessary. New patients are not accepted from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

While Ark Veterinary Hospital doesn’t take walk-ins, they offer urgent care services. Starting at 8 a.m. owners can call to schedule a same-day appointment on a first come, first serve basis.

Phone: (585) 487-8700

Address: 35 Finn Road, Henrietta

The hospital is open until 10 p.m. Friday-Monday, and open until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. They do not provide 24-hour care.

Similarly, Pittsford Animal Hospital has an urgent care for animals, which is offered on weekends and holidays. The hours for the urgent care is Saturday from 2-8 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Otherwise, general practice hours are Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Phone: (585)-271-7700

Address: 2816 Monroe Avenue, Rochester

Batavia Area

State Street Animal Hospital offers 24/7 emergency care, but only for existing clients. For new clients, they do not provide emergency care.

Phone: (585) 356-4603

Address: 7950 State Street Rd., Batavia

Buffalo Area

Orchard Park Veterinary Medical Center is open 24/7 for emergencies as well as regular care Phone: (716) 662-6660, press option 1 Address: 3930 North Buffalo Road, Orchard Park

is open 24/7 for emergencies as well as regular care Greater Buffalo Veterinary Emergency Clinic is an animal hospital dedicated exclusively to emergencies, and is open 24/7 Phone: Call (716) 703-9182 Address: 4821 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga

is an animal hospital dedicated exclusively to emergencies, and is open 24/7 Green Acres Veterinary Emergency Center is open 24/7 for emergencies. Importantly, some Google Maps may show the location closed. As of 3/8/2023, this is not true, according to a representative. Phone: (716) 694-0122 2060 Niagara Falls Blvd, Tonawanda

is open 24/7 for emergencies. Importantly, some Google Maps may show the location closed. As of 3/8/2023, this is not true, according to a representative.

Auburn Area

Urgent Veterinary Care in Auburn is a clinic designed to compliment dayside clinics, that specializes in urgent issues.

Phone: (315) 515-3074

Address: 207 Genesee St., Auburn

Their hours are as follows:

Monday, Tuesday – CLOSED

Wednesday, Thursday – 6 p.m to 11 p.m.

Friday – 12 p.m. to 1 a.m. with overnight care available

Saturday – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ithaca Area

Cornell University’s College of Veterinary Medicine offers a range of 24/7 emergency services as well as comprehensive care:

For pets (domestic and companion animals), visit Cornell’s Companion Animal Hospital Phone: (607) 253-3060 Address: 930 Campus Road, Ithaca



For horses and other farm animals, visit Nemo Farm Animal Hospital Phone: (607) 253-3100 Address: 930 Campus Road, Ithaca



If your farm is within 25 miles of Ithaca, Cornell offers ambulance services for farm animals (607) 253-3140



Syracuse Area

Veterinary Medical Center of Central New York used to be a true 24/7 clinic, but in September was forced to partially close its doors on Fridays and Saturdays. Starting at 2 a.m. Friday into 8 a.m. Sunday, the clinic is critical emergencies only.

All other times, the clinic offers urgent care, appointments, and other services. According to a representative, the center is working to get back to true 24/7.

Phone: (315) 446-7933, press option 1

Address: 5841 Bridge Street, East Syracuse

Editor’s Note: Do you know of another emergency vet service in the Greater Rochester Area? Let us know at wrocdigital@nexstar.tv

