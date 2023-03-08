Open in App
Putnam County, WV
Putnam County, West Virginia, business owner indicted on sexual assault charges

By Amanda BarrenIsaac Taylor,

2 days ago

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The owner of a Putnam County restaurant was indicted on sexual assault, abduction and unlawful restraint charges.

Achraf “Osh” Assi’s indictment was signed on Tuesday and filed in Putnam County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

In March 2022, the indictment says, Assi sexually assaulted and held an individual against their will.

Assi is being charged with sexual assault in the second degree, sexual assault in the first degree, abduction and unlawful Restraint.

Assi owns Fairway Bar & Grill in Hurricane.

