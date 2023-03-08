Open in App
Cape Coral, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Cape Coral father arrested for shooting after catching man naked in daughter’s bed

By NBC2 News,

2 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral father was arrested for a shooting incident after he allegedly caught a man sleeping naked in his daughter’s bed early Wednesday morning.

Police say Dayne Victor Miller, who owns the home where the incident happened, called them and said that one of his roommates was naked in his teenage daughter’s bedroom.

Investigators say Miller rented the room to a couple, and both Miller and the couple had been drinking heavily earlier that night.

The naked man confessed to police that he was drinking excessively that night, and said he got up to use the restroom. He told officers he then accidentally went into the teenager’s bedroom. Miller’s daughter was asleep in her bed when she noticed the naked man beside her.

Police say she went to Miller to let him know what happened. Cape Coral police said she did not “allege a crime had occurred against her.”

The man’s spouse woke up the man and shouted to him that he was in the wrong room.

Once the couple returned to their room, police say Miller approached their bedroom and began pounding on the door and shouting, “I’ll kill you,” after the door was shut and locked on him.

Officers say Miller fired his handgun three to four times into the floor outside the bedroom door.

Miller was arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail.

He is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

