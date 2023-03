WJHG-TV

Tractor trailer collides with another, driver arrested for theft By WJHG Newsroom, 2 days ago

By WJHG Newsroom, 2 days ago

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is in custody after troopers say he hit a tractor trailer in Okaloosa County. On early Wednesday morning, ...