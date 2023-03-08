Open in App
Polk County, GA
See more from this location?
Polk Today

Chamber set to host first Members Gala event on March 23

By Kevin the Editor,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K1uZV_0lBxkQso00

If you’re a member of the Polk County Chamber of Commerce, pay attention.

Make sure to clear your calendar on the evening of Thursday, March 23, 2023 as Chamber members for the first Chamber Members Annual Gala, being hosted at In the Woods starting at 5:30 p.m.

The event being hosted by the Chamber is an opportunity for local businesses to network and get recognition (if they are members of the Chamber of Commerce) during the semi-formal event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UuOIc_0lBxkQso00

The gala begins with the cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m., and continues with dinner and awards from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Those interested in attending can purchase tickets now by clicking here . They are $30 each for members, and $45 for non-members.

All tickets must be purchased by March 20 so a head count for food can be established.

The first Chamber Member Gala is being presented by Atrium Health Floyd.

Voting is underway now and continues through March 16 for Chamber members to vote on businesses that are part of the organization to be recognized for the 2022-23 event. Members should search their email for a nomination link that was sent out today.

Sponsorships are also available for the gala. Businesses can start out at the $250 level with a bronze sponsorship, with levels all the way up to presenting sponsor at $2,500. Those sponsorships do include a set number of complimentary tickets for each level, and marketing opportunities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LJREd_0lBxkQso00

The post Chamber set to host first Members Gala event on March 23 appeared first on Polk Today .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Easter plans announced for Restoration Church Cedartown
Cedartown, GA16 hours ago
Food Truck Festival coming up in April to support Mom’s United
Cedartown, GA1 day ago
Popular Georgia Restaurant Named Among Best BBQ Joints In The South
Atlanta, GA19 hours ago
SUBSCRIBER VIDEO: Cedartown Commission Work session – March 2023
Cedartown, GA3 days ago
Tyler Perry to film Movie in Cedartown, Road Closures Announced
Cedartown, GA15 hours ago
Civil rights activist, broadcast pioneer receives statue in downtown Atlanta
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Georgia's best BBQ joint named by Southern Living
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Ellianos location in Cedartown still in the works
Cedartown, GA1 day ago
Georgia Bakery Named The Best Donut Shop In The State
Atlanta, GA4 days ago
Georgia teen wins big on Jeopardy! tournament
Canton, GA1 day ago
The Top 5 Family Friendly Restaurants in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
‘The market killed it’: Forge Atlanta site undergoes foreclosure
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
Georgia House Rep. Tish Naghise dies
Fayetteville, GA2 days ago
Georgia City Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The U.S.
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Netflix movie coming to Cedartown
Cedartown, GA21 hours ago
FOCUS: Check out hospital rankings for Metro Atlanta
Atlanta, GA4 days ago
Atlanta News First sports director Fred Kalil announces retirement
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens flees from Msvkoke Ceremonial leaders trying to deliver eviction notice, call for end to Cop City project on Msvkoke land
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Longtime Sports Broadcaster Retires After 42-Year Career
Atlanta, GA14 hours ago
Iconic TV Sportscaster Fred Kalil Leaving Atlanta News First
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
We now know when the Target that was set on fire in Buckhead will reopen
Atlanta, GA23 hours ago
Several people kicked out of Six Flags Over Georgia after 'inappropriate behavior'
Austell, GA4 days ago
Shannon Alexandra Wade, 27, of Fayetteville, Ga
Fayetteville, GA8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy