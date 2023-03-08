Chamber set to host first Members Gala event on March 23

If you’re a member of the Polk County Chamber of Commerce, pay attention.

Make sure to clear your calendar on the evening of Thursday, March 23, 2023 as Chamber members for the first Chamber Members Annual Gala, being hosted at In the Woods starting at 5:30 p.m.

The event being hosted by the Chamber is an opportunity for local businesses to network and get recognition (if they are members of the Chamber of Commerce) during the semi-formal event.

The gala begins with the cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m., and continues with dinner and awards from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Those interested in attending can purchase tickets now by clicking here . They are $30 each for members, and $45 for non-members.

All tickets must be purchased by March 20 so a head count for food can be established.

The first Chamber Member Gala is being presented by Atrium Health Floyd.

Voting is underway now and continues through March 16 for Chamber members to vote on businesses that are part of the organization to be recognized for the 2022-23 event. Members should search their email for a nomination link that was sent out today.

Sponsorships are also available for the gala. Businesses can start out at the $250 level with a bronze sponsorship, with levels all the way up to presenting sponsor at $2,500. Those sponsorships do include a set number of complimentary tickets for each level, and marketing opportunities.

