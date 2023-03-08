Open in App
Bellevue, OH
See more from this location?
NBC4 Columbus

DeWine, Norfolk Southern creating first responder training center in Ohio

By Adam Conn,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DoTnN_0lBxk9Cw00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Governor Mike DeWine and Norfolk Southern Corporation are taking steps to expand its Operation Awareness and Response program.

DeWine and Norfolk Southern Corporation agreed to create a first responders training center to improve and expand firefighter training to better prepare for disasters involving hazardous materials.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the mission of the safety center will be focused on providing additional free training for first responders across the region, which includes Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and will “strengthen coordination between railroads and first responders in the event of an emergency response.”

“Often first responders are volunteers, and their need to have the most up-to-date training and equipment is essential,” DeWine said.

A permanent location has yet to be decided, but temporary training classes will begin March 22 at Norfolk Southern’s Moorman Yard in Bellevue, Ohio.

The influx of recent train derailments , including several in Ohio and most recently in Dayton , has caused mounting frustration among residents, both in East Palestine and more locally, in Delaware about the cleanup effort from a derailment that occurred Jan. 25 near Curve Road.

Norfolk Southern said it is also expanding its OAR program, which travels the company’s 22-state network and trains first responders on how to respond safely to rail incidents, by connecting first responders in Norfolk Southern communities with information and training resources. First responders will be offered hands-on training in the form of the program’s safety train, which includes a dedicated locomotive, specially equipped classroom box cars, and several tank cars.

“First responders are often immediately on the scene of a rail incident, and we want to ensure they have the knowledge and tools to work safely and effectively to protect the health and safety of their fellow citizens,” said Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan H. Shaw.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State newsLocal Pennsylvania State
Norfolk Southern doles out millions of dollars in lobbying efforts
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Ohio first responder calls decision to do 'controlled release' of 5 tank cars instead of 1 'jaw-dropping'
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
How Ohio fared with COVID-19, 3 years since first case
Columbus, OH19 hours ago
Central Ohio police prepare for new texting and driving law taking effect soon
Whitehall, OH12 hours ago
Leading American Solar Developer Brings Landmark Manufacturing Facility to Ohio
Pataskala, OH14 hours ago
Autopsy released for a baby who died after Ohio Amber Alert
Columbus, OH15 hours ago
Householder, Borges found guilty in Ohio’s largest bribery scandal
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Here, there and everywhere: Chemicals that are near you
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
NW Ohio snow emergencies by county
Toledo, OH1 day ago
Planning commission rejects Gahanna Sheetz project
Columbus, OH2 days ago
First of Genoa Township 'unwarranted' stop signs to be removed
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Missing Oklahoma woman found in Chillicothe
Chillicothe, OH1 day ago
The Longest Tunnel in Ohio Is a Modern Miracle
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
No charges for Ohio Guard commander after shoving NewsNation reporter
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Central Ohioans battling seasonal allergies sooner because of mild winter
Columbus, OH8 hours ago
Big, Wild ‘Cocaine Cat’ Found in Ohio… For Real
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Norfolk Southern conductor killed in Ohio train crash
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
The 10 most dangerous highways in Ohio
Cleveland, OH17 hours ago
3 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Rudest Cities in America
Cleveland, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy