Saint Bernard, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Police presence at St. Bernard-Elmwood Place City Schools after threats

By Molly Schramm,

2 days ago
There's a police presence at St. Bernard-Elmwood Place school buildings Wednesday following a threat, Superintendent Dr. Mimi R. Webb said.

Webb said the police presence comes after two female students were accosted by a minor with a gun at Vine Street Park while walking home on Tuesday night. An initial letter sent to members of the school district from Webb labeled the person as a "man." A later press release from Webb clarified it was a minor.

After that incident, Webb said an unidentified voice message from that minor threatened to come to the school Wednesday.

"As a result, we will have a visible police presence in and around all of our St. Bernard-Elmwood Place school buildings today," Webb said.

Webb said that administration, staff and law enforcement would be watchful and alert for anything out of the ordinary.

St. Bernard did not provide any further details about that threat.

"As always, the safety of students and staff is our top priority," Webb said.

If parents or guardians have questions regarding the police presence or threats, they're asked to contact their student's principal for additional questions. Anyone with information that might shed more light on Tuesday night's incident or the threat made toward the schools is asked to contact the school office at 513-482-7121.

