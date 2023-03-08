Porterville Recorder

Porterville's Coach K Stepping Down: Kavern retiring from coaching By CHARLES WHISNAND cwhisnand@portervillerecorder.com, 2 days ago

Dave Kavern said there's definitely no point of return. His decision to retire from coaching is final. “This is it,” said Kavern, who has announced ...