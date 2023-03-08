Olivia Cooke Suits Up in Earthy Layers & Buckled Mary Janes for ‘House of the Dragon’ FYC Event

Olivia Cooke doubled down on suit attire at the “ House of the Dragon ” For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Katy Perry Flatters Her Feet in Bow Sandals From New About You Collab Collection

Sporting a creme double-breasted blazer atop a vest and button-down shirt by Sportsmax , Cooke brought muted beige tones and oversized silhouettes to the special screening.

For her first layer, she opted for a button-down blouse striped in white, brown and silver hues. Her suited look featured a long loosely-fitted toffee-brown vest that hemmed above the knee and a plaid blazer with subtle shoulder accents. The layered garment effect shined through on her sleeve cuffs as well, as the long sleeves of her button-down peeked through down the arm of the blazer.

Melissa Barrera Talks 'Scream 6' in Embellished Minidress & Sharp Boots on 'Seth Meyers'

Playing off her ensemble’s relaxed finish, Cooke contrasted the oversized garb with a pair of brown crew socks and black Mary Jane mules. The edgy shoe featured a gold buckle etched out along its tongue and a thick heel for a comfortable step.

Joining Cooke at the FYC panel were costar Paddy Considine, Emily Carey, Eve Best and more.

Carey wore a sharp Peter Pan collared blouse, a blue pantsuit with a cinched-in silhouette and pointed-toe silver pumps. Best added to the cast’s formal wear mood board with a white pussy-bow blouse, fitted slacks and pointed-toe animal print pumps.

PHOTOS: ‘House of the Dragon’ FYC Event With Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith & More

Mary J. Blige Puts Edge on Lux Leather Trend With Balmain Blazer, Leggings & Studded Ankle Boots on 'Sherri' Show