Mary J. Blige Announces Second Annual ‘Strength Of A Woman Festival And Summit’

On Wednesday (March 8), which is recognized as International Women’s Day, Mary J. Blige announced the return of the Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit . Set for May 11-14 in Atlanta, the annual event promises a weekend of music, comedy, and empowering conversations.

“I’m so excited to bring our Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit back to Atlanta for its second year,” expressed the Queen of Hip-Hop soul in a press statement.

“Having the opportunity to continue to uplift, inspire, and build amongst a community of women is the reason why we created this festival. I’m so grateful for all of the support from our performers and participants and of course Live Nation Urban, Pepsi and our additional partners who are committed to celebrating and creating community for Black women.”





Created by the Grammy Award-winning singer and her partners Nicole Jackson, Vice President of MJB Inc., and Marketing Maven Ashaunna Ayars of The Ayars Agency, the second iteration is dedicated to curating a safe haven for women, led and assembled by women from production to performances that sustain the festival’s inaugural blueprint.

“The popularity and impact of the inaugural Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit successfully showed how and why Black women are the blueprint for cultural relevancy and inclusion. Being able to look back and see the global reach the festival had through our live stream and billions of media impressions is confirmation that we are filling a void in the festival space. Mary, Ashaunna, and myself are overjoyed to be back in Atlanta again and look forward to continued expansion in our programming and partnership,” explained Jackson.

Mary J. Blige receives city proclamation during the Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit Welcome Reception at Rock Steady on May 05, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

“The Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit is a testament to the power of amplifying Black women and their voices – starting with Mary, someone whose vision and presence has been instrumental in its success,” added Kent Montgomery, Senior Vice President, PepsiCo Industry Relations and Multicultural Development, as the beverage company returns as the key partner. “As a brand and company rooted in celebrating culture and uplifting communities, we are thrilled to show our support and continue to provide new ways to elevate the festival experience for guests throughout the expanded weekend of activities, all while highlighting and supporting the remarkable women of the Atlanta community.”

Musical performers for the affair include Blige, Lauryn Hill, Lucky Daye, Muni Long, Summer Walker, Coco Jones, and more. Additionally, the summit will salute the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop with Jeezy, Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Jadakiss, DJ Drama and friends, and Jodeci.

Mary J. Blige and Method Man performs onstage during the Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit State Farm Arena Concert at State Farm Arena on May 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The festival’s weekend events range from panel discussions examining empowerment, education, elevation, and equity to podcasts like Earn Your Leisure , Lip Service With Angela Yee , and Don’t Call Me White Girl.

The lineup is filled with an evening at a local winery with Robert Glasper, a gospel brunch with the Sunday Service Collective, The Purpose Ball with Saucy Santana, a comedy show featuring Mike Epps, and more.

Presale tickets for the 2023 Strength Of A Woman Festival go on sale on Wednesday (March 8) with the official sale beginning on Friday (March 10). Check out the full schedule for the second annual Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit below.

Thursday, May 11th

Robert Glasper at City Winery

Friday, May 12th

Concert: Mary J. Blige & Friends with a special “MJB B-Sides” set celebrating Hip Hop 50th Celebration at State Farm Arena

Special performances by Jodeci, Jeezy, DJ Drama, and more

Hosted by Kenny Burns

Saturday, May 13th

Strength of a Woman Summit at America’s Mart

Participants and Programming details forthcoming

Concert: R&B Night at State Farm Arena

Performances by Lauryn Hill, Summer Walker, Muni Long, Lucky Daye, and Coco Jones

Hosted by Kenny Burns

Sunday, May 14th

Gospel Brunch and Concert at The Bank

Performance by Sunday Service Collective

Hosted by Ryan Cameron

The Purpose Ball at The Bank powered by Gilead

Produced by Miss Lawrence

Performance by Saucy Santana

Comedy Night Show at Tabernacle

Headliner: Mike Epps

Additional Sets by Don’t Call Me White Girl, Henry Welch, and Navv Greene

Hosted by Erica Duchess

