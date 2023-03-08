Open in App
Colorado State
CBS Denver

Eisenhower Tunnel marks 50 years with celebration

By CBSColorado.com Staff,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00GgQ3_0lBxhhpe00

Eisenhower Tunnel marks 50 years with celebration 00:22

There ws a big celebration at the Eisenhower Tunnel on Wednesday to celebrate a major milestone. The highest point of the interstate system in the U.S. turned 50.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cz6i9_0lBxhhpe00
MAR 8 1973, 3-22-1973 Eisenhower Tunnel Denver Post via Getty Images

Representatives from the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Colorado State Patrol joined the tunnel crew to share the tunnel's history and significance to transportation, and sing a jolly rendition of "Happy Birthday" to the tunnel!

Colorado State Patrol Chief Matthew Packard shared a memory of riding through the tunnel as a child.

CBS

"I think back to the time with my dad as a child, coming through on I-70, the whole trip talking about how we're going to go through this tunnel and what a neat experience it was going to be, and I remember trying to hold my breath, going through this tunnel... at this altitude. Suffice to say, it didn't work! But I got to keep my eyes open and see it is truly, truly remarkable," said Packard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=366VwU_0lBxhhpe00
MAR 8 1973, MAR 9 1973 Eisenhower Tunnel Denver Post via Getty Images

The tunnel has an average elevation of 11,112 feet. More than 34 million vehicles have traveled through the tunnel which spans nearly 2 miles long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Het8Y_0lBxhhpe00
CDOT

The Eisenhower Tunnel, which is westbound, opened on March 8, 1973. The tunnel supported both directions of traffic for years until the Johnson Tunnel opened to eastbound traffic in 1979.

