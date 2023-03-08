Randall King Is Taking The Honky Tonk Overseas, Announces European Dates For Fall 2023 Tour Run
By Casey Young,
2 days ago
Takin’ the honky tonk show across the pond…
Randall King is heading a run European run overseas this fall, hitting seven new cities in Europe and Germany including London, Manchester and Glasgow in the U.K. and Berlin, Munich, Hamburg and Cologne in Germany.
All U.K. stops will be full band shows, while the Germany stretch of the tour will be acoustic:
“We’re coming to the UK + EUR! Tickets go on sale this Friday. I can’t wait for this one!”
Randall says he can’t wait to bring the “neon overseas” and play at new, iconic venues that so many country greats before him have also headlined:
“I’m beyond excited to see the world through my honky tonk dream and to bring the ‘neon overseas’ to so many great countries.
It’s going to be a true thrill to see a side of life I’ve never seen and to play so many iconic venues that have held a lot of my heroes. It’ll be a true honor.”
Randall puts on a helluva live show, so if you’re overseas and itching to get your country fix, don’t miss it when Randall stops by.
Tickets for all shows go on-sale this Friday, March 10th at 10AM.
And speaking of honky tonkin’, make sure you check out Randall’s most recent music video for “You In A Honky Tonk,” which was included on his 2022 major label debut album Shot Glass .
“You In A Honky Tonk”
Randall King 2023 tour dates:
March 11-12 London, UK C2C Festival March 15 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House March 16 Knoxville, TN Cotton Eyed Joe March 17 Charlotte, NC Coyote Joe’s March 18 Greenville, SC Blind Horse Saloon March 24 Terrell, TX Silver Saloon March 25 Montgomery, TX Montgomery Music & Mudbugs Festival March 30 Paris, TX Love Civic Center March 31 Helotes, TX John T. Floore’s Country Store April 1 Waco, TX The Backyard Bar Stage Grill April 7 Saint Jo, TX Red River Station BBQ April 8 Amarillo, TX Starlight Ranch April 13 Albuquerque, NM Dirty Bourbon Dance Hall & Saloon April 14 Prescott Valley, AZ Findlay Toyota Center April 15 Florence, AZ Country Thunder Arizona April 21 Stillwater, OK Tumbleweed Dance Hall & Concert Arena April 22 Llano, TX Robinson Park April 27 Columbus, OH Bluestone April 28 Chicago, IL Joe’s On Weed Street April 29 Indianapolis, IN 8 Seconds Saloon May 12 Baton Rouge, LA Texas Club May 20 Belton, TX Schoepf’s Backyard May 27 New Braunfels, TX Gruene Hall May 28 New Braunfels, TX Gruene Hall June 22 Grand Junction, CO Country Jam Colorado Music Festival July 1 Greenwood Village, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre July 8 Sioux Falls, SD The District July 15 Littlefeld, TX Littlefeld AG & Community Center July 29 Cardwell, MT Headwaters Country Jam Aug. 11 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheater Sept. 11 Glasgow, UK Oran Mor Sept. 12 Manchester, UK The Deaf Institute Sept. 13 London, UK Bush Hall Sept. 15 Cologne, Germany Helios 37 Sept. 17 Hamburg, Germany Häkken Sept. 18 Berlin, Germany Maschinenhaus Sept. 19 Munich, Germany Backstage Club
Comments / 0