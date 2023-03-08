Open in App
Randall King Is Taking The Honky Tonk Overseas, Announces European Dates For Fall 2023 Tour Run

By Casey Young,

2 days ago

Takin’ the honky tonk show across the pond…

Randall King is heading a run European run overseas this fall, hitting seven new cities in Europe and Germany including London, Manchester and Glasgow in the U.K. and Berlin, Munich, Hamburg and Cologne in Germany.

All U.K. stops will be full band shows, while the Germany stretch of the tour will be acoustic:

“We’re coming to the UK + EUR! Tickets go on sale this Friday. I can’t wait for this one!”

Randall says he can’t wait to bring the “neon overseas” and play at new, iconic venues that so many country greats before him have also headlined:

“I’m beyond excited to see the world through my honky tonk dream and to bring the ‘neon overseas’ to so many great countries.

It’s going to be a true thrill to see a side of life I’ve never seen and to play so many iconic venues that have held a lot of my heroes. It’ll be a true honor.”

Randall puts on a helluva live show, so if you’re overseas and itching to get your country fix, don’t miss it when Randall stops by.

Tickets for all shows go on-sale this Friday, March 10th at 10AM.

And speaking of honky tonkin’, make sure you check out Randall’s most recent music video for “You In A Honky Tonk,” which was included on his 2022 major label debut album Shot Glass .

“You In A Honky Tonk”

Randall King 2023 tour dates:

March 11-12 London, UK C2C Festival
March 15 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House
March 16 Knoxville, TN Cotton Eyed Joe
March 17 Charlotte, NC Coyote Joe’s
March 18 Greenville, SC Blind Horse Saloon
March 24 Terrell, TX Silver Saloon
March 25 Montgomery, TX Montgomery Music & Mudbugs Festival
March 30 Paris, TX Love Civic Center
March 31 Helotes, TX John T. Floore’s Country Store
April 1 Waco, TX The Backyard Bar Stage Grill
April 7 Saint Jo, TX Red River Station BBQ
April 8 Amarillo, TX Starlight Ranch
April 13 Albuquerque, NM Dirty Bourbon Dance Hall & Saloon
April 14 Prescott Valley, AZ Findlay Toyota Center
April 15 Florence, AZ Country Thunder Arizona
April 21 Stillwater, OK Tumbleweed Dance Hall & Concert Arena
April 22 Llano, TX Robinson Park
April 27 Columbus, OH Bluestone
April 28 Chicago, IL Joe’s On Weed Street
April 29 Indianapolis, IN 8 Seconds Saloon
May 12 Baton Rouge, LA Texas Club
May 20 Belton, TX Schoepf’s Backyard
May 27 New Braunfels, TX Gruene Hall
May 28 New Braunfels, TX Gruene Hall
June 22 Grand Junction, CO Country Jam Colorado Music Festival
July 1 Greenwood Village, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
July 8 Sioux Falls, SD The District
July 15 Littlefeld, TX Littlefeld AG & Community Center
July 29 Cardwell, MT Headwaters Country Jam
Aug. 11 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheater
Sept. 11 Glasgow, UK Oran Mor
Sept. 12 Manchester, UK The Deaf Institute
Sept. 13 London, UK Bush Hall
Sept. 15 Cologne, Germany Helios 37
Sept. 17 Hamburg, Germany Häkken
Sept. 18 Berlin, Germany Maschinenhaus
Sept. 19 Munich, Germany Backstage Club

The post Randall King Is Taking The Honky Tonk Overseas, Announces European Dates For Fall 2023 Tour Run first appeared on Whiskey Riff .
