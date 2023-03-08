Randall King Is Taking The Honky Tonk Overseas, Announces European Dates For Fall 2023 Tour Run

Takin’ the honky tonk show across the pond…

Randall King is heading a run European run overseas this fall, hitting seven new cities in Europe and Germany including London, Manchester and Glasgow in the U.K. and Berlin, Munich, Hamburg and Cologne in Germany.

All U.K. stops will be full band shows, while the Germany stretch of the tour will be acoustic:

“We’re coming to the UK + EUR! Tickets go on sale this Friday. I can’t wait for this one!”

Randall says he can’t wait to bring the “neon overseas” and play at new, iconic venues that so many country greats before him have also headlined:

“I’m beyond excited to see the world through my honky tonk dream and to bring the ‘neon overseas’ to so many great countries.

It’s going to be a true thrill to see a side of life I’ve never seen and to play so many iconic venues that have held a lot of my heroes. It’ll be a true honor.”

Randall puts on a helluva live show, so if you’re overseas and itching to get your country fix, don’t miss it when Randall stops by.

Tickets for all shows go on-sale this Friday, March 10th at 10AM.

And speaking of honky tonkin’, make sure you check out Randall’s most recent music video for “You In A Honky Tonk,” which was included on his 2022 major label debut album Shot Glass .

“You In A Honky Tonk”

Randall King 2023 tour dates:

March 11-12 London, UK C2C Festival

March 15 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House

March 16 Knoxville, TN Cotton Eyed Joe

March 17 Charlotte, NC Coyote Joe’s

March 18 Greenville, SC Blind Horse Saloon

March 24 Terrell, TX Silver Saloon

March 25 Montgomery, TX Montgomery Music & Mudbugs Festival

March 30 Paris, TX Love Civic Center

March 31 Helotes, TX John T. Floore’s Country Store

April 1 Waco, TX The Backyard Bar Stage Grill

April 7 Saint Jo, TX Red River Station BBQ

April 8 Amarillo, TX Starlight Ranch

April 13 Albuquerque, NM Dirty Bourbon Dance Hall & Saloon

April 14 Prescott Valley, AZ Findlay Toyota Center

April 15 Florence, AZ Country Thunder Arizona

April 21 Stillwater, OK Tumbleweed Dance Hall & Concert Arena

April 22 Llano, TX Robinson Park

April 27 Columbus, OH Bluestone

April 28 Chicago, IL Joe’s On Weed Street

April 29 Indianapolis, IN 8 Seconds Saloon

May 12 Baton Rouge, LA Texas Club

May 20 Belton, TX Schoepf’s Backyard

May 27 New Braunfels, TX Gruene Hall

May 28 New Braunfels, TX Gruene Hall

June 22 Grand Junction, CO Country Jam Colorado Music Festival

July 1 Greenwood Village, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 8 Sioux Falls, SD The District

July 15 Littlefeld, TX Littlefeld AG & Community Center

July 29 Cardwell, MT Headwaters Country Jam

Aug. 11 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheater

Sept. 11 Glasgow, UK Oran Mor

Sept. 12 Manchester, UK The Deaf Institute

Sept. 13 London, UK Bush Hall

Sept. 15 Cologne, Germany Helios 37

Sept. 17 Hamburg, Germany Häkken

Sept. 18 Berlin, Germany Maschinenhaus

Sept. 19 Munich, Germany Backstage Club