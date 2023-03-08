Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
How to Watch the Versace Fashion Show Los Angeles Livestream Free: What You Need to Know

By Kristopher Fraser,

2 days ago

This Fashion Month, Versace decided to take its talents on the road and show their men’s and women’s fall 2023 collection in Los Angeles. The show, originally set for Friday, will now be held Thursday at 5 p.m. PT.

Inside Frieze L.A. 2023: The Fair and Parties

While scoring a ticket to Versace’s runway show is typically reserved for their selected list of invitees ranging from celebrities to fashion editors, there are still ways to view Versace ’s latest collection. WWD has provided a how-to guide on how to stream Versace’s fall 2023 runway show.

Why did Versace change the date of its runway show?

Due to adverse weather conditions expected on its original date of March 10, Versace has moved its runway show to March 9.

Where to watch the Versace livestream?

Eager Versace fans who want to tune into the action in real-time can sign up for Versace’s email list, which will give them access to exclusive Versace.com. The show is also expected to broadcast via Instagram Live on the brand’s Instagram account.

Luar RTW Fall 2023

Why is Versace showing now?

In a statement issued last year when Versace announced plans to show in Los Angeles , creative director Donatella Versace said, “For me, Hollywood is both a place and a state of mind. It’s about storytelling and magic, power and vulnerability, creativity and emotional expression. It’s a perfect place for Versace. I can’t wait to go back.”

Versace’s show also comes two days before the annual Oscars ceremony, and Versace is a known red carpet-favorite. The show will likely lure in some of the designer’s best celebrity clients.

Who is confirmed to attend and walk the runway?

While the guest list for the runway show hasn’t been released, in the past the runway show has attracted A-list guests, including Lily James, Normani and Madison Bailey.

Models who have worked for Versace in their recent shows have included Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Paris Hilton and Emily Ratajkowski.

Who Decides War RTW Fall 2023

