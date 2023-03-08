Open in App
Colorado State
CBS Denver

No, this probably won't be the last time Colorado clocks "spring forward"

By Ben Warwick,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZJ3y8_0lBxhNNE00

The clock will jump ahead an hour in the early morning on Sunday, and a new law passed in Colorado last year makes it seem like this will be the last time. While the law does call for year-round daylight saving , Congress must act federally before it happens here.

Low angle macro view of round wall clock showing 11:55. Getty Images

HB1297 was passed last year and had bipartisan support.

However, the text of the bill states that daylight saving time would become the year-round standard in the state, but the change would only take effect if Congress enacts a Federal law allowing states to remain on daylight saving time all year.

RELATED: Colorado Governor Signs Daylight Saving Time Bill Into Law

Currently, Federal law allows states to remain on standard time year-round, but not daylight saving time.

Sen. Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, has reintroduced legislation for the Senate to consider again this session. The Sunshine Protection Act passed the Senate last year. The House did not take it up for consideration, and the measure expired when the session ended. The bill does have bipartisan support among current Senators. Rep. Vern Buchanan, a Republican from Florida, has introduced a similar bill in the house.

Hawaii, most of Arizona, and the American territories of Guam, American Samoa, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the Northern Mariana Islands do not observe Daylight Saving Time. The bill would allow them to remain exempt.

