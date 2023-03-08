6 Steps Toward Mindfulness for Seniors

Mindfulness is both timeless and new – especially to Western minds. The practice of mindfulness can be beneficial to people of any age, and it’s never too late to learn. We explore mindfulness for seniors by defining what it is, the benefits, and how to be more mindful.

Imagine yourself on a walk. What’s on your mind? Are you 1) worrying about something that bothers you? Or 2) are you noticing the breeze, the birdsongs, and the flowers? Of those two options, which do you think will calm your mind and lead to greater mental health? The second, certainly – noticing what’s happening at the moment is called “mindfulness.”

What is mindfulness?

Mindfulness involves being present in the moment and paying attention to what is happening around you. It is a way of living that can provide seniors with a range of physical, psychological, and emotional benefits. It can help them become more aware of their thoughts and feelings, allowing them to make better decisions and cope with stress in more effective ways. Additionally, mindfulness has been shown to improve physical health by reducing blood pressure, improving sleep quality, and promoting relaxation.

By practicing mindfulness and incorporating it into their daily lives, seniors can experience a wonderful transformation in their mental clarity and emotional state. Studies have shown that regular mindfulness can help people improve focus, enjoy greater levels of calmness, and feel more connected to the moment and to the people around them.

Practicing mindfulness doesn’t negate the need to act, to weigh options and to make important decisions, from choosing what to eat for breakfast to managing medical concerns. It does, however, help a person achieve a greater peace of mind that will ease stress and even help them make more measured, wise decisions.

Learning to be mindful can be difficult for many seniors, especially those who are unfamiliar with the concept. Fortunately, there are several strategies that seniors can use to become more mindful.

Steps toward greater mindfulness for seniors

While you can achieve greater mindfulness through meditation, journaling, and yoga, we’re going to focus on simple daily techniques that take no special training or equipment.

Set a reminder to do some of these exercises throughout the day. This way, you’ll increase your mindfulness “muscles” just as lifting weight builds your body. Thus, mindfulness will gradually become more automatic.

You can also commit to employing these exercises when you’re under stress. Are you sitting in a traffic jam, stewing because you’ll be late to a doctor’s appointment? Stewing will accomplish nothing, but engaging in a mindfulness exercise will ease the stress.

1. Eat mindfully

Use all of your senses to appreciate the food you’re eating. Notice the texture, smell, and taste. Eat it slowly, savoring the flavor. If you’re eating a multi-ingredient food, like soup, salad, or sandwich, note each separate flavor. Notice the feel in your mouth – the crunch of nuts or croutons, the softness of bread, warmth of soup, or creaminess of a mousse. And note the feeling satisfaction as you eat – in your belly and your mind.

2. Move mindfully

On a walk or jog, try focusing on your body – the breezes against your skin, the soles of your feet as they strike the pavement, the warmth of the sun, the bird songs and foliage along the way.

If you’re walking your dog, you can even get carried away enjoying the walk vicariously through him! Feel his curiosity as he smells the fencepost and those seemingly random patches of grass. Enjoy his excitement as he notices a squirrel chattering in the tree or the cat strolling through a yard.

3. Scan your body

Focusing on each part of your body in turn can help you become more aware of your physical being and its sensations. It can bring attention to areas that may be tense or holding tension. It allows for a deeper understanding of how your body is feeling in the moment. When you’re feeling stressed, a body scan can also help you to better manage your emotions and reactions. At bedtime, use a body scan to tune out concerns that might keep you awake.

With regular practice, body scans can become an effective tool for gaining greater self-awareness and improving overall mental health. They can be useful in reducing stress, improving sleep, improving daily mindfulness, and increasing overall well-being.

4. Be aware

Whether in a moment of free time or of stress, tune in to what’s around you, including the small things. When you’re waiting in line, for example, notice the perfume of the woman in front of you – does it remind you of anyone, like an aunt? Does it remind you of another smell, like roses or the beach? Notice the expression of a clerk or hostess – if they look stressed, give them a smile. See the floral display nearby and pick out your favorite colors.

5. Notice nature

When you turn your attention outward to nature, you’re not only building mindfulness, you’re engaging the benefits of nature, too. Fresh air, bird sounds, wind in the trees, water pounding on the shoreline or falling over rocks, the scent of pine tags and undergrowth – these sensations are known to ease stress and increase peace of mind.

Give yourself more opportunities to immerse yourself in nature, too, like watching your grandkids at a playground or team sport, fishing, strolling, biking, or just sitting.

6. Tune in to your thoughts

Paying attention to what you’re thinking builds mindfulness and can help you initiate positive change.

Are your thoughts positive? Savor them!

Are your thoughts negative? Try to turn them into positives. For example, if you’re not looking forward to an engagement you must go to, focus on what you might enjoy about it.

Are you being more critical than you’d like? Turn your thoughts to something more positive. For example, if you’re feeling critical of a stranger, notice something complimentary (“She has a beautiful smile”) or imagine a scenario that changes your reference point (“Maybe she’s frowning because a loved one got a scary medical diagnosis”).

By consistently practicing these mindfulness exercises, you can learn to be more mindful and reap the benefits every day.

