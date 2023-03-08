Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
See more from this location?
WRTV

Indianapolis International Airport to add 50 Pluie changing tables in restrooms

By Ashlyn Wright,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yqvxY_0lBxdRnk00

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis International Airport has announced it will install 50 Pluie diaper changing tables in the men's, women's and family restrooms throughout the airport. This will increase cleanliness, comfort and convenience for families.

This announcement comes as families begin to travel for spring break, and as Pluie founders, one an Indy native, pitch their innovation on Shark Tank Friday, March 10.

Established in 2020, Pluie is a self-sanitizing diaper changing table for public restrooms. The changing table is powered by a UV-C light system known to kill 99.9% of germs.

The UV-C light system is activated when the changing table is closed. According to the company, the changing surface is sanitized in just 60 seconds after each use.

“Installing Pluie’s self-sanitizing changing tables throughout the Indianapolis International Airport demonstrates our commitment to the health, safety, and comfort of all of our travelers,” Maria Wiley, ADA coordinator and sr. director of audit, risk management and procurement for the Indianapolis Airport Authority, said. “And it’s another example of our world-class customer service.”

Tables are currently installed in the airport’s Nursing Mothers Lounges post-security and in the pre-security Nursing Mothers Room. 50 more tables will be added into all restrooms throughout the airport.

“Pluie is on a mission to improve health, cleanliness, comfort, and convenience for all families on the go, which aligns perfectly with the Indianapolis airport leadership’s commitment to providing the best possible passenger experience for travelers of all ages,” Addie Gundry, Pluie Founder and CEO, said. “Throughout this partnership it has been easy to see why they are consistently recognized as the best airport in North America, and we are honored they see Pluie as a valuable addition for creating the most optimal guest experience for traveling moms, dads, babies, and families of all shapes and sizes.”

Pluie changing tables can also be found in Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, St. Louis Lambert International Airport and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

For more information on Pluie, visit hellopluie.com .

TOP STORIES: Two new Bargersville businesses generate online buz | Center Grove says Carmel wants to cancel all sports contracts | Complaints mount against Indy concrete company | IMPD releases bodycam of man shot by officers in grandma's driveway
| Family says teen killed in Irvington shooting had giving heart, plans for college

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indianapolis, IN newsLocal Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis International named best airport for 11th year in a row
Indianapolis, IN5 days ago
Mike Epps Caught with a Loaded Gun at the Airport
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
Attica, IN1 day ago
Landlord who filmed himself doubling tenant's rent is surprised when people tell him he's the bad guy
Miami, FL19 hours ago
Passengers Called 911 to Get Police to Rescue Them From Plane After Being Held On Tarmac For Nearly Six Hours, Airline Fined $225,000
Fort Lauderdale, FL2 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA12 hours ago
Double Murderer Alex Murdaugh's Eating Good In Maximum-Security Prison, Kitchen Lands Grade A Rating With Latest Inspection
Columbia, SC15 hours ago
Passengers wait hours to get bags at Terminal C at Orlando International Airport
Orlando, FL4 days ago
DTW ranked as the best airport in North America for customer experience
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Spirit Airlines begins nonstop services from Norfolk International Airport
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
What happens to the old Kansas City airport terminals, garages?
Kansas City, MO10 days ago
Jacksonville Airport adds new restaurant as security, parking upgrades in the works
Jacksonville, FL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy