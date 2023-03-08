Open in App
Summers County, WV
West Virginia shows decrease in drug overdose deaths

By Danielle Sandler,

2 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Drug overdose deaths are now serious than ever and are even higher, but West Virginia is seeing a decrease in overdose-related deaths.

According to a recent study done by QuoteWizard analysts, there has been a 11% decrease in drug related overdose deaths in West Virginia over the last year. This makes it the 2nd highest decrease nationwide.

Key Findings for West Virginia for Drug Overdose Deaths:

  • 1,398 people died of an overdose in the past 12 months
  • Overdose deaths nationwide have risen more than 50% since 2019
  • Nationally, opioids account for nearly 70% of overdose deaths
The increase in overdose-related deaths has impacted each state differently and significantly. West Virginia has seen deaths decline by as much as 30% in the last year.

