West Virginia shows decrease in drug overdose deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Drug overdose deaths are now serious than ever and are even higher, but West Virginia is seeing a decrease in overdose-related deaths. Train derails and catches fire in Summers County
According to a recent study done by QuoteWizard analysts, there has been a 11% decrease in drug related overdose deaths in West Virginia over the last year. This makes it the 2nd highest decrease nationwide.
Key Findings for West Virginia for Drug Overdose Deaths:
Officials confirm another death at SRJ
- 1,398 people died of an overdose in the past 12 months
- Overdose deaths nationwide have risen more than 50% since 2019
- Nationally, opioids account for nearly 70% of overdose deaths
The increase in overdose-related deaths has impacted each state differently and significantly. West Virginia has seen deaths decline by as much as 30% in the last year.
For more information, visit QuoteWizard . Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.
Comments / 0