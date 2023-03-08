Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
WGN News

Chicago Wolves goalie has a memorable finish to a March game

By Larry Hawley,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PGgn2_0lBxYhZv00

ROSEMONT, Ill. – One of the most dynamic young goaltenders in hockey is currently playing with the AHL team that calls Chicago home.

This past weekend, Pyotr Kochetkov delivered on of the more memorable sequences for a netminder at any level of hockey.

Facing the Manitoba Moose on the road on Friday, the Carolina Hurricanes’ prospect managed to score a rare “goalie goal” in the closing moments of the game, pulling off a memorable celebration that’s been replayed many times on social media.

It’s the 20th goalie goal in the history of the AHL, and the beginning of a very unique final three-and-a-half minutes to the game.

“Pyotr has been looking for that for a long time,” said Wolves play-by-play announcer Jason Shaver of the moment, which he called on AHL-TV that evening at the Canada Life Centre. “In fact, the week earlier, he just missed. Didn’t get the puck up high enough and it got knocked down at the opposing blue line.

“So when he went back behind the net, he knew he was going to give it another crack at it, and it was a one-hopper into the net.”

That score came with 3:18 to go in the game with Kochetkov working on a shutout against Manitoba, but unfortunately it was spoiled when Cole Maier scored for the Moose 54 seconds later.

After the Wolves added another empty net goal, things were calm until 27 seconds left in the game. Perhaps taking exception to celebration of the goalie after his score, Jimmy Oligny began to fight Kochetkov near his own net after a stoppage in play.

The goaltender would receive two misconducts and a slashing penalty – 22 minutes in total – and was ejected from the game. In the end, he would stop 39 of the 40 shots he faced in goal.

“What a stat line, right? One goal and 22 penalty minutes as a goaltender, and he was working on a shutout after the goal,” said Shaver. “It was a crazy last 3 1/2 minutes of that hockey game.”

Larry Hawley featured Kochetkov’s first goalie goal and interesting finish to the game on this week’s “Random Hawlight” on WGN News Now, and you can watch that in the video above.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Patrick Kane gets on the board member of the Rangers Thursday
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
2023 Big Ten Tournament: What to look for this week in Chicago
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago PD searching for 13-year-old girl missing from Roseland
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
6-year-old girl dead, 4 others injured after semi-truck driver hits stopped car in Gary
Gary, IN2 days ago
Boston Bruins Prospect Engaged In Nasty, Bloody AHL Fight
Boston, MA2 days ago
Red Wings trade Steven Kampfer to Coyotes for future considerations
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Lamar Jackson breaks his silence with bold comment
Baltimore, MD21 hours ago
Detroit Red Wings recall Austin Czarnik under emergency conditions
Detroit, MI21 hours ago
WGN’s Bronagh Tumulty named MVP at Dancing With Chicago’s Celebrities
Chicago, IL8 hours ago
Gaming with the Griffins: Joel L’Esperance
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Red Wings Deal Griffins Defenseman to the Arizona Coyotes
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Derek LaLonde gives an update on Red Wings Robby Fabbri
Detroit, MI19 hours ago
Blackhawks Would Be Wise to Extend Alex Stalock
Chicago, IL17 hours ago
Red Wings NCAA Prospects: Postseason Week 1 Recap
Detroit, MI9 hours ago
Predators - 1, Coyotes - 4: Cody Glass Scores But Ivan Prosvetov Saves 39 to Give Arizona Win
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Former NHL fighter shares the most INTIMIDATING thing that was ever said to him and teammate Ryan Reaves
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Column: Nice guys always finish last: The downfall of Tony Granato
Madison, WI2 days ago
Death investigation underway after 1-year-old boy found unresponsive on South Side
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Bears trading No. 1 overall pick to Panthers, report says
Chicago, IL14 hours ago
Street League Skateboarding set to make only US stop in Chicago
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Evanston home bombarded with packages due to shipping error
Evanston, IL11 hours ago
CPD search for person in connection to double homicide on South Side
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Anthony Duclair getting going as Panthers prep for Blackhawks
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Bulls reportedly get more bad news on Lonzo Ball
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Wife of Chicago firefighter dies days after Montclare house fire
Chicago, IL17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy