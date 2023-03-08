Open in App
Bowling Green, KY
See more from this location?
ABC7 Fort Myers

Rihanna sent flowers to senior citizens who replicated her Super Bowl performance

By CNN,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TFrX1_0lBxXulv00
Courtesy of: flowersaroundthecornerbg

CNN — Rihanna sent a gesture of appreciation to a few special fans who recreated her Super Bowl performance on Tik Tok.

The singer, who performed the halftime show at Super Bowl LVII, provided inspiration to a group of residents of Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green, Kentucky, who went viral with their own version of Rihanna’s show.

The ladies showed off the flowers from Rihanna and Jay-Z on social media.

The card was signed by Jay-Z, who sent the gift on behalf of Roc Nation, Rihanna’s record label. His message read, “We Love The TikTok Here At Roc Nation.”

The duo had sent 100 red roses.

The Arcadia Senior Living Bowling Green’s viral TikTok video had been viewed over 30 million times. One fan commented, “Do we have to wait until we are seniors to live there?”

Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show was also used to reveal the singer’s pregnancy.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX9 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
Aaron Rodgers finally gives long-awaited update on Packers-Jets trade talks
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Tyronn Lue Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Performance With The Clippers: “It’s A 100 Percent Buy-In..."
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL22 hours ago
Oscars look to snap back a year after The Slap
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
81-year-old survives nearly a week stuck in snowbank on croissants and candy
Gardnerville, NV4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy