IT'S ALIVE: Keane "Somewhere Only We Know" (London, 2005)

Keane lead singer Tom Chaplin is 44 years old today. The English alternative rock band formed in 1995 and achieved mainstream success with the release of their 2004 album Hopes and Fears , featuring single "Somewhere Only We Know."

In 2005, they participated in the Live 8 concerts, organized by Sir Bob Geldof and The Band Aid Trust to raise money to fight world poverty. They played to a sea of people at London's Hyde Park in an event that was broadcast to millions of people. Watch their performance of "Somewhere Only We Know" here.