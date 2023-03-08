Open in App
Louisville Public Media

IT'S ALIVE: Keane "Somewhere Only We Know" (London, 2005)

By Otis Junior,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C6lme_0lBxVCaZ00

Keane lead singer Tom Chaplin is 44 years old today. The English alternative rock band formed in 1995 and achieved mainstream success with the release of their 2004 album Hopes and Fears , featuring single "Somewhere Only We Know."

In 2005, they participated in the Live 8 concerts, organized by Sir Bob Geldof and The Band Aid Trust to raise money to fight world poverty. They played to a sea of people at London's Hyde Park in an event that was broadcast to millions of people. Watch their performance of "Somewhere Only We Know" here.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX1 day ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
Landlord who filmed himself doubling tenant's rent is surprised when people tell him he's the bad guy
Miami, FL19 hours ago
Yoko Ono ‘has quit New York City to live on farm 42 years after watching John Lennon shot outside their apartment’
New York City, NY15 days ago
Prison Expert Explains What Alex Murdaugh's Life Will Be Like Behind Bars
Columbia, SC21 hours ago
Ben Affleck’s $7 Million Imitation Plantation in Georgia Was Reportedly Built on Unmarked Slave Graves
Riceboro, GA1 day ago
‘Makes me sick to my stomach’: Texans outraged over video of owner abandoning German Shepherd on side of road, speeding off
Dallas, TX19 hours ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA12 hours ago
Justin Fields reacts to Bears blockbuster trade
Chicago, IL11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy