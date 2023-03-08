Open in App
Oklahoma City, OK
KFOR

Comedian Bert Kreischer bringing tour to Oklahoma City

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR,

2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A comedian known for his over-the-top stories is coming to Oklahoma City.

Bert “The Machine” Kreischer announced that he is gathering some of the biggest names in comedy for the “Fully Loaded” Festival.

Video: Driver leads police on chase straight to Oklahoma County Jail

“Fully Loaded is the best ticket you can buy in entertainment this summer – Indoors, outdoors, baseball stadiums, arenas, and The Gorge. The Fully Loaded lineups are top to bottom the best talent to have ever graced stand-up stages. An absolute no-brainer for any comedy fan,” Kreischer said.

The show will be coming to the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on July 9, 2023.

The lineup for the Oklahoma City show includes:

  • Bert Kreischer
  • Big Jay Oakerson
  • Chad Daniels
  • Mark Normand
  • Ralph Barbosa
  • Rosebud Baker
  • Tiffany Haddish.

Tickets go on sale to the general public begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 10.

