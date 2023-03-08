Officials monitoring water intake after train derailment in Summers County, West Virginia

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia American Water is monitoring the water at the closest intake site to the Summers County train derailment.

According to the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD), a rockslide caused the train with 190 empty cars to derail. They say it caused three injuries, caused parts of the train to catch on fire and sent one locomotive and a fuel tank into the New River. CSX says 22 empty rail cars and four locomotives derailed.

WVEMD says the water company is monitoring the situation. They say if the fuel did get into the water, it will float as it passes the intake. The closest intake is in a lake at Hawk’s Nest.

As of 11:07 a.m. on Wednesday, West Virginia American Water has not shut down its intakes.

The Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau of Public Health (BPH) told the public water systems and local health departments to be aware of the incident and any developments that may come out of it. BPH is monitoring the event for any public health concerns. As of 11:07 a.m., no one has been asked to evacuate their homes.

WVEMD says CSX will be responsible for the cleanup and they are sending crews to work with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection on mitigation and remediation efforts.

CSX has released a statement regarding the train derailment.

At 4:51 a.m., a CSX train struck a rockslide in Sandstone, W. Va., causing the empty coal train to derail. Preliminary information indicates that all four of the train’s locomotives and nine empty coal cars derailed. The lead locomotive had three crew members, a conductor, an engineer and an engineer trainee onboard. The locomotive caught fire, but all three crew members are safe and being evaluated and treated for non-life threatening injuries. An unknown quantity of diesel fuel and oil spilled from the derailed locomotives and environmental measures will be deployed in the New River for containment. There were no hazardous materials being transported by this train. The incident posed no danger to the public. We greatly appreciate the swift actions of the local first responders in Sandstone that rendered aide to our valued crew members. The safety of our employees and the community is our top priority as we dispatch our teams to assess the situation and develop a plan to completely restore the area. Our team is in close contact with local police and fire officials and we will continue to work closely with them on our recovery efforts. CSX statement on Summers County, West Virginia, train derailment

