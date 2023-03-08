Mom Trespasses On School Grounds To Assault 7th Grader: Aberdeen Police

A 41-year-old Maryland mom has been arrested after trespassing on her daughter's school grounds to assault a student who allegedly harassed her child, authorities announced.
Kelly Sadik went into Abredeen Middle School after checking in with the office via the outside intercom around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, Aberdeen police said.
"Instead of going directly to the office to formally sign in, Sadik unlawfully traveled to the 7th-grade student area of the school," police said.
Once in the 7th-grade area, Sadik confronted a student over alleged harassment of her daughter, which escalated into Sadik grabbing the girl's arm and then trying to walk away, police said.
The child suffered a minor injury because of the incident.
Officers were called and arrested Sadik for second-degree assault and trespassing and transported her to the Harford County Detention Center.
