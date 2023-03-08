Open in App
Sedgwick County, KS
KNSS Radio

Commission gives green light to study Sedgwick County building options

By Knss Staff,

2 days ago

Sedgwick County Commissioners approved a plan to explore options for housing county administration and support offices.

The roughly $42 million capital improvement program will fund a permanent location for those offices, which moved out of the main courthouse to allow the district court expansion efforts.

The county has four options to study. They could lease long-term at their current location in the downtown Ruffin Building at 100 N. Broadway. They could also renovate and remodel the Murfin Building at 250 N. Water.

The county could also engage in new construction at one of two proposed sites: 3rd and Main or 1st and Water.

The next step is a cost analysis, which should be finalized and presented to the commission by July.

Comments / 0
