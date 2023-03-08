Open in App
Kingsport, TN
WJHL

TDOT: Bridge inspection to impact traffic on Fort Henry Drive

By Emily Hibbitts,

2 days ago

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation has issued a traffic alert for State Route 36 in Kingsport beginning Monday, March 13.

Hammond Bridge on State Route 36, Fort Henry Drive, in Kingsport will be closed due to a routine inspection starting at 8:30 a.m. on March 13.

Traffic will reportedly be shifted over to the steel bridge beside Hammond Bridge for the duration of the inspection, TDOT announced on Wednesday.

Inspection is expected to be completed by 2:30 p.m. on March 13, weather permitting. Once completed, one lane will be closed on the steel bridge for inspection and will reopen by 4 p.m.

Motorists are advised to use extreme caution in the area due to workers being present.

