Jackson, MS
WJTV 12

Arrest made in Jackson State sexual assault case

By Kaitlin Howell,

2 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders with the Jackson State University (JSU) Department of Public Safety announced they made an arrest in connection to the sexual assault that happened on campus .

Officials said the incident happened on Saturday, March 4 at the H.T. Sampson Library.

Man shot, killed on George Washington Avenue in Canton

The JSU Department of Public Safety did not release any additional information about the arrest.

On Tuesday, the department released surveillance pictures of the suspect wanted in connection to the sexual assault.

