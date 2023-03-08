Open in App
Exeter, NH
Portsmouth Herald

Exeter police seek info on 31-year-old homeless man found dead on Epping Road

By Max Sullivan, Portsmouth Herald,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NHHps_0lBxMtDD00

EXETER — A 31-year-man believed to be homeless was found dead in the woods near an Epping Road Mobil Station Tuesday, police said.

Exeter police said they were notified of an unresponsive man in a tent Tuesday afternoon in the wooded area near the gas station at 191 Epping Road, close to Route 101 Exit 9. They said a preliminary investigation did not indicate the death to be suspicious.

Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin said the cause of death is still being determined. Poulin said it appears the individual had been living in the tent in that particular area, but added it is not an area where police often see homeless people.

Poulin declined to release the name of the person or any further information on the death. He said the death “brings to light the ‘dark figure’ of homelessness’” that sometimes goes undetected in smaller and more rural communities like Exeter.

He said people who are homeless have been known to stay in cars as well as temporary tents and shelters hidden in the woods and fields. When that happens, he said, it makes it more difficult to provide help and offer assistance to those in need.

“We do know that they are living within our community and often are out of view,” Poulin said. “It’s a sad reality that we face as a society, whether in small-town America or a larger city.”

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the death in Exeter to call the department at (603) 772-1212.

Seacoast homelessness called a crisis

Wildolfo Arvelo, executive director of Cross Roads House in Portsmouth, said the Seacoast continues to experience a homeless crisis with shelters like Cross Roads constantly at capacity. He said factors like the ongoing housing shortage have led to an increased problem.

“We have people that stay with us a year, a year and a half, and we can’t find housing to put people in,” Arvelo said.

Arvelo said there are currently hundreds of people who are living across the state in hotels through funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. He said when that funding runs out, the problem will be exacerbated.

“The problem is going to get worse in the near term,” Arvelo said.

Resources available to help people in need of housing

Arvelo encouraged encouraged people in need of help to call 2-1-1, a service that works statewide to connect homeless people with shelter and resources. He said rides for people living in communities like Exeter are often provided through local police or Uber with the shelter covering the cost.

Poulin said the town of Exeter's Welfare/Human Services Department is available to help anyone who may be in need of shelter or other needs. Administrator Pam McElroy can be contacted at 603-773-6116 or pmcelroy@exeternh.gov.

