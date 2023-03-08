Open in App
May need paid subscription
Times Record News

SOCCER ROUNDUP: Lady Coyotes finish district undefeated

By Jonathan Hull, Wichita Falls Times Record News,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cjdnY_0lBxMsKU00

WFHS GIRLS 8, MINERAL WELLS 0

Wichita Falls High wrapped its regular season with an 8-0 victory against Mineral Wells, giving the Lady Coyotes a perfect 8-0 record in District 4-4A. Each win came by at least five goals.

Alinessa Salinas had another hat trick, while Jayden Johnson and Malayasia Larque scored two goals each. Jasmine Montgomery also had a goal. Johnson also notched two assists with Hallie Wagoner, Carson Lipscomb and Addi Botello picking up one each.

The Lady Coyotes open the playoffs against an opponent to be determined at 2 p.m. March 23 at Memorial Stadium.

RIDER GIRLS 2, NORTHWEST 0

JUSTIN – Rider earned its 10th consecutive shutout and 13th straight win Tuesday with a 2-0 victory against Justin Northwest. The Lady Raiders (20-3-2, 11-0) remain undefeated in District 5-5A action.

Ashley Anderson gave Rider a 1-0 lead just before halftime, finishing a ball from Kayden Grimes from 35 yards out.

Mia Gilmore scored less than six minutes into the second half, taking a cross from Henlee Wilson and putting it in the net.

The Lady Raiders host Saginaw at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium.

NORTHWEST BOYS 3, RIDER 2

JUSTIN – Rider fought to overcome an early three-goal deficit, but the comeback fell short in a 3-2 loss to Justin Northwest on Tuesday. The Raiders (10-5-6, 6-3-2) slipped into third place in the District 5-5A standings but can finish second by beat Saginaw at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium.

Northwest mounted a 3-0 lead with the first two goals occurring in the first half, and the third coming less than eight minutes into the second half.

Rafa Ortiz retaliated with a goal also in the 48th minute, finishing a set piece by Hayden Wherry. Around four minutes later, Ortiz struck again, scoring off a Dylan Munguia free kick, but the Raiders couldn’t find the equalizer.

OTHER SCORES

BOYS

DISTRICT 4-4A

WFHS 3, Mineral Wells 0

Burkburnett 6, Graham 2

GIRLS

DISTRICT 4-4A

Burkburnett 3, Graham 1

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
District plays wraps up in soccer, softball tournament play continues, Texoma NLI signings and more
Wichita Falls, TX9 hours ago
Hirschi vs Burkburnett: Girls high school soccer – March 8, 2023
Burkburnett, TX1 day ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX1 day ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
Attica, IN1 day ago
Landlord who filmed himself doubling tenant's rent is surprised when people tell him he's the bad guy
Miami, FL19 hours ago
Lamar Jackson breaks his silence with bold comment
Baltimore, MD22 hours ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA12 hours ago
‘Makes me sick to my stomach’: Texans outraged over video of owner abandoning German Shepherd on side of road, speeding off
Dallas, TX19 hours ago
Ben Affleck’s $7 Million Imitation Plantation in Georgia Was Reportedly Built on Unmarked Slave Graves
Riceboro, GA1 day ago
Terrell High School Teacher, Coach leaves post amid allegations
Terrell, TX16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy