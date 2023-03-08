Suspended WFISD teacher will not resign

A Wichita Falls teacher who was placed on administrative leave in October said Wednesday he is cleared of allegations of child abuse made against him and will not resign from the Wichita Falls Independent School District.

Mel Martinez, a third-year music teacher at Booker T. Washington, said he was escorted off the campus Oct. 12 and placed on administrative leave by WFISD for “misconduct and possible abuse of students.”

Martinez said the allegations were four felony charges alleging physical abuse of children by kicking or hitting.

An investigation by Child Protective Services ruled out abuse and a police investigation resulted in a no-bill, meaning the district attorney’s office dismissed the case.

But Martinez feels he will not be allowed to teach again at WFISD.

“I have been given the option to resign or the recommendation has been made to terminate my relationship with WFISD by a non-renewal of my contract,” he said.

He said he has been under a probationary contract because he is in his first three years of teaching with the district, meaning the district can dismiss him.

A letter to Martinez from the district said his contract would not be renewed “for good cause” and cited performance concerns by the school’s principal.

“I’m not resigning,” Martinez said. “I am not willing to do anything in this process that might lead anyone to believe that I did anything meriting how I have been treated.”

He said it has been proven in two professional investigations that there was no case to be made against him.

In addition to teaching, Martinez is pastor at Metropolitan Community Church and has been active in community affairs by running for City Council, delivering food to the needy and seeking a Diversity Pride Month for LGBTQ+ and other communities.

He said he thinks complaints against him came from students and adults and that his status as a transgender male played a role in the case against him.

“I don’t know it was behind it, but I think it was a factor,” Martinez said.