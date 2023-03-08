International Women's Day: Miami Marlins President Caroline O'Connor

Women's History Month: Miami Marlins President Caroline O'Conner 01:36

MIAMI - Wednesday is International Women's Day, a day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women all over the world.

In South Florida, women are shattering the glass ceiling across many industries including sports.

Caroline O'Connor didn't come from a pro sports background, though she played as a kid. Instead, she worked in finance before making the jump to baseball and recently became the first female President of Business Operations for the Miami Marlins.

She said her career trajectory is proof that there's a place in sports for everyone.

According to an Ernst and Young study, 94 percent of women who hold c-suite executive positions are former athletes. After all, success in the business world demands a level of intensity and competition that's often acquired in sports.

O'Connor's accomplishments and her position with the Marlins have made her a role model for girls and women in sports. That's something that she's proud of.

"It's absolutely for them. There's a place here for people just like me, and like Kim (Ng). We've been honored with a lot of the attention that we've gotten. But really, we go out and speak in the community, so those little girls see us and go 'I can do that one day'. I hope to inspire them and hope that they add it into their realm of possibilities of what they can do when they grow up," she said.

O'Connor, along with Marlins General Manager Ng have left their mark on history, together they make up the first female duo to serve as president and GM of a major American sports franchise.