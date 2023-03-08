Class 4A boys basketball: Douglass, Kingfisher, Weatherford, Crossings Christian advance to semifinals

The Class 4A boys state basketball tournament began Wednesday at State Fair Arena . Here's a look at what happened:

More: What to know about the Oklahoma high school basketball state tournaments

Douglass 65, Oklahoma Christian School 60

Terry McMorris sprinted to corral a long pass, grabbed it on one bounce and rose high for a powerful right-handed slam.

An exclamation point on Douglass’ return to the Class 4A boys state basketball tournament .

McMorris made only one field-goal attempt in the second half — that final-minute dunk — but his fourth-ranked Trojans overpowered No. 5 Oklahoma Christian School.

It was the Trojans’ first game back at the Big House since winning the 2017 state title, but they celebrated their return with muscle.

“The work that we put in, I knew that we could do anything,” said McMorris, one of two seniors on an otherwise young Douglass roster . “It feels good to continue the Douglass tradition and keep it going.”

More: Carlson: Dale's rout in Class 2A basketball quarterfinal gives reserves a day to remember

Though OCS rallied to cut a 17-point deficit to six in the fourth quarter, Douglass (24-1) kept the Saints at a distance.

Trojan sophomore Landry Ballard Jr. had a team-high 17 points, including a tough layup that came after OCS had cut the gap to 47-41 in the fourth quarter. Ballard got the ball 80 feet from the basket and immediately bolted down the floor.

“Just get downhill and get a bucket,” Ballard said. “I push the ball all the time, so my goal is to get downhill and get something. If somebody’s open, I’ll pass it to them. If not, I’m gonna score.”

McMorris, a 6-foot-6 wing, finished with 13 points while a pair of sophomores, Davon Scott and James Greenhoward, had 11 apiece. Scott scored all 11 of his points in the second half.

Luke Gray, the 6-foot-7 OCS forward, had a game-high 21 points to go with 11 rebounds as the Saints concluded their season at 25-4.

More: Class 5A girls basketball: Tulsa Holland Hall advances to semifinals with win over Lawton MacArthur

Kingfisher 53, Stilwell 28

Kingfisher left no doubt of its status as the top-ranked and three-time defending state champion.

Xavier Ridenour had 15 of his 26 points in the first half, going 5-of-7 from 3-point range for the game.

But more impressive, perhaps, was Kingfisher’s defense, holding Stilwell to 20% shooting in the first half while blazing to a 28-9 lead.

Stilwell entered averaging 61.5 points per game, having been held below 54 points just four times all season, and below 40 points just once.

“All through the game, we strive to keep the score low, keep our defense really aggressive and solid,” Ridenour said. “It usually works out, and we were really glad to see that happen this time.”

Kingfisher (24-3) got 11 points and 10 rebounds from senior Caden Kitchens. The Yellowjackets have won the last three state tournaments and four since 2017, but showed no complacency in the quarterfinal.

“We’ve always had the underdog mentality,” Kingfisher coach Jared Reese said. “We don’t look like the other teams in this tournament. In warmups, we lose every single night, I think. We just have kids that are willing to fight, work hard together, and also just really unselfish kids.”

Stilwell (23-4) was led by 6-foot-5 junior center Tyrus Teehee with nine points.

Kingfisher will face fourth-ranked Douglass in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday at Yukon High School.

More: Class 5A boys basketball: A look at each team in the 2023 Oklahoma state tournament

Weatherford 47, Newcastle 35

When CJ Nickson stepped onto the hardwood for the state quarterfinals, he had one goal.

Make an impact.

So, when Newcastle's guard rose for a shot on the first possession of the game, Nickson rose and slapped the ball off of the court at State Fair Arena. Fast forward about 31-game time minutes and Nickson dribbled around his defender into the lane, pump faked, and waited for the opening before laying the ball up for the easy score on Weatherford’s last possession.

From buzzer to buzzer, Nickson dominated the game and it helped Weatherford take down Newcastle. Nickson scored a game-high 19 points, followed by Nate Reherman with 15.

The game was so evenly matched in the first half, the teams traded point totals. In the first quarter, Weatherford scored 14 while Newcastle 11. In the second Newcastle scored 14 while Weatherford scored 11.

More: Class 5A girls basketball: A look at each team in the 2023 Oklahoma state tournament

“That first half, it was a battle,” Weatherford coach Derrick Bull said. “They did some things physically to us from the get-go that we didn’t quite get adjusted to until the second half. Kind of the way the game was getting called, they were letting us play and get physical. It took us a while to get adjusted but once when we settled in, we were able to get it done in the second.”

Weatherford pulled away in the third quarter as Nickson and Reherman found their stride. Their impact led to Newcastle’s season-leading scorer Carl’Sheon Young to get into foul trouble. Young had to sit with four fouls late in the third quarter, which hampered Newcastle's offense.

As a result, Newcastle went to a scheme that Weatherford had seen once already this season when they took down Anadarko 4-2. Newcastle held the ball for two and a half minutes before missing a shot in the final seconds. And in the fourth, Weatherford held Newcastle to just three points.

Young finished the game with a team-high 14 points, followed by Zach Cragg with nine.

“Carl’Sheon Young had 24 points on us the last time we played so we wanted to make it as difficult for him as possible,” Bull said. “And (Chase) Sucharda. We just tried to really focus up on those two guys and offensively take some advantage of some mismatches inside was the main thing.”

More: Class 4A girls basketball: A look at each team in the 2023 Oklahoma state tournament

Crossing Christian 76, North Rock Creek 54

Cal Furnish had heard enough of the noise coming from North Rock Creek’s sideline.

After Crossings Christian’s hot shooting in the first quarter and a half, North Rock Creek (22-6) turned things around and was making a run at the end of the second quarter.

So, in the final seconds of the second, Furnish took the ball a few steps across half-court, and then rose for a 3-pointer. The shot fell through the cylinder and Furnish put his finger to his mouth as a gesture to silence the crowd.

Crossings Christian took down North Rock Creek with stellar outside shooting, making 10 3-pointers. Furnish made six of those, two of which coming from the OKC Fairgrounds logo, which sits about three feet behind the 3-point line.

“There’s no one that works harder than him,” Crossings Christian coach Shawn Schenk said. “He loves it, it’s not work to him, he really enjoys it. And he’s such a great kid, he’s a great leader, teammates love him.”

More: Class 4A boys basketball: A look at each team in the 2023 Oklahoma state tournament

From the start of the game, Crossings (23-2) was on fire from behind the arc and it helped them earn a 23-9 first-quarter lead. Which was big enough to withstand the second quarter where North Rock Creek outscored Crossings 16-13, thanks to Caleb Hawkins’ and David King’s first half. But together the duo was held to just three points in the second half.

Furnish finished with 26 points, followed by Mack Gudell with 19 and Cam Parker with 14 to spoil North Rock Creek's first state tournament appearance.

“I want to congratulate Evan Smith,” Schenk said, “for it to be the first time here for them, their kids played awesome. It’s tough to come to this environment on this floor and play like that. And those kids played awesome, they were a tough matchup, and they gave us everything we wanted but we just hit a few more shots. Great job, I know that team’s going to be back, they’re good.”

More: Love and basketball for husband & wife making state for first time as Preston head coaches

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Class 4A boys basketball: Douglass, Kingfisher, Weatherford, Crossings Christian advance to semifinals