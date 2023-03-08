Open in App
Summers County, WV
See more from this location?
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia train derailment leaves 3 people injured

By AP,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YEgNi_0lBxKjqR00

SANDSTONE, W.Va. (AP) — An empty coal train hit a rockslide along tracks in West Virginia on Wednesday morning, causing a fiery derailment that injured three crewmembers, CSX Transportation said in a statement.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

Four locomotives and 22 empty cars derailed in Summers County near the New River, CSX said. The lead locomotive, which carried a conductor, an engineer and an engineer trainee, caught fire and the crewmembers were being evaluated and treated for non-life threatening injuries, the company said.

CSX said an unoccupied locomotive was partially in the waterway where an unknown amount of diesel fuel and oil spilled, officials said. Environmental teams were deploying containment measures.

The derailment occurred in a remote area just south of Sandstone inside the New River National Park and Preserve, according to a statement from the West Virginia Emergency Management Division. Several state agencies are monitoring the situation and said public water systems downstream have been notified and are monitoring for any potential public health impacts.

No hazardous materials were being transported and there was no danger to the public, CSX said.

The company said employee and community safety was a top priority as it sends teams to assess the situation and develop a recovery plan.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
Train derails and catches fire in West Virginia
Sandstone, WV2 days ago
Charleston, West Virginia, man declares, celebrates ‘Feed a First Responder Day’ on his 30th birthday
Charleston, WV1 day ago
CSX says “unknown quantity of diesel fuel and oil” spilled from derailed West Virginia locomotives
Sandstone, WV2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Train derails and catches fire in Summers County
Sandstone, WV2 days ago
Local bakery find unique way to get rid of leftover treats
Beckley, WV13 hours ago
Area school bus driver charged after on duty incident, officials say
Summersville, WV1 day ago
Two arrested for destruction of property after attempting to flee the scene
Sylvester, WV19 hours ago
Person shot through their front door in Kanawha County, West Virginia
Sissonville, WV4 days ago
A Century-Old Trout Hatchery in Virginia Is Making Waves
New Castle, VA2 days ago
La Nina Fades; How Does This Impact Our Weather?
Beckley, WV1 day ago
Man stopped in middle of traffic lane arrested for DUI, possession
Madison, WV2 days ago
State police look into more than $400,000 loss at Radford's Kollmorgen
Radford, VA2 days ago
Due South BBQ in Christiansburg closing
Christiansburg, VA2 days ago
Raleigh County firefighter community comes together to support family following fatal car wreck
Arnett, WV2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy