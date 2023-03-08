Open in App
Nyack, NY
New York Post

Hayden Panettiere honors late brother Jansen, wears his jacket to funeral

By Jane Herz,

2 days ago

Hayden Panettiere paid homage to her late brother Jansen Panettiere by wearing a custom jacket that he designed to his funeral on Wednesday, according to TMZ .

Jansen died of an enlarged heart on Feb. 19 at the age of 28. He was found at his home in Nyack, NY.

Panettiere, 33, attended the funeral at Palisades Presbyterian Church in Nyack, along with friends and family to celebrate his life.

Jansen was an artist who liked to show off his colorful and abstract designs on his Instagram page before his death. The jacket that Panettiere was wearing was one that he showed off in a photo posted on Feb. 2 , just weeks before he died.

The black bomber featured his work in orange, red, purple and black colors painted on its front panels.

In a statement to ABC News , the family said, “Jansen’s heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit. His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered.”

The family added, “Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen’s sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications.”

The younger brother of the “Scream” actress was an actor in his own right. He voiced many 2000s hits, like “Ice Age: The Meltdown,” “Blue’s Clues” and “Robots.” He appeared on one episode of “The Walking Dead” in 2019 and was also the voice of Truman X in Nickelodeon’s “The X’s,” an animated television series that aired from 2005 to 2006.

He and his sister starred alongside each other in a handful of movies, including the Disney Channel original movie “Tiger Cruise” in 2004 and the family comedy “Racing Stripes” in 2005.

At the time of his death, he was found unresponsive and sitting upright in a chair by his friend, according to the police report obtained by The Post from the Orangetown Police Department. The friend called 911 and performed CPR on him. EMTs later arrived around 5 p.m. and found him lying on his back on the floor of his living room, not breathing and “cold to the touch,” the report read.

He was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

The medical examiner declined The Post’s request for confirmation of the family’s announcement. However, police confirmed there were “no obvious signs of trauma observed.”

On Monday, in her first TV interview since Jansen’s death, Panettiere teared up about her brother’s unexpected death.

“He’s right here with me,” she tearfully said during an appearance on “Good Morning America” after Michael Strahan offered his condolences to her at the end of their interview.

