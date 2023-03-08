Audible is Bringing a Dynamic Music Storytelling Experience to SXSW

This year at SXSW, Audible is creating an immersive sound experience called the Audible Sound Studio that includes programming, 7” vinyl pressing, exclusive happy hours, and so much more. For the festival’s first weekend, Audible will continue its commitment to music storytelling by transporting fans into the world of Audible’s notable music franchises.

Lil Yachty Says His Daughter 'Doesn't Really Give a F--k' About His Music

On Friday, March 10, at 2:30 pm CST, Audible is hosting a panel titled “Music-Storytelling with Audible: The Art of Marrying Song and Spoken Word” in the Austin Convention Center discussing Audible’s upcoming new singing competition podcast, Breakthrough . Rolling Stone’s Associate Managing Editor, Angie Martoccio, will be moderating the discussion featuring Audible’s Executive Producer of Original Music Storytelling, Preston Copley, along with Breakthrough stars, GRAMMY-award-winning artist Sara Bareilles, and GRAMMY-and-Tony-award-winning actor Daveed Diggs.

After leaving the panel, Billboard suggests crossing the street to check out the Audible Sound Studio. Located in the Sunset Room, the Audible Sound Studio will serve as a mecca for all things music storytelling right in the heart of SXSW foot traffic, directly across from the Austin Convention Center.

Upon arrival, festival attendees will be greeted with a visually captivating mural on the exterior of the venue by local Austin muralist Zuzu, inspired by each of Audible’s original music storytelling series – Origins , Words + Music , and Breakthroug h .

Lizzo Calls Out 'Complicit Silence' Perpetuating Transphobia, Racism & Fatphobia

The journey begins with Origins, transporting audio enthusiasts inside the minds of Origins artists in a dream-like room. On-site, attendees will find a vibrant photo booth that brings the Origins identity to life, while the Origins x Ephemeral Tattoo Studio allows guests to select a made-to-fade tattoo, all while visitors can sample audio from the Audible Original.

The next space within the Audible Sound Studio highlights Audible’s longstanding Words + Music series bringing listeners unique music storytelling experiences from iconic musicians including Alanis Morisette , Jazmine Sullivan , Tariq Trotter , Smokey Robinson , St.Vincent , Gary Clark Jr. , and many more, brought to life at SXSW through a vintage studio-inspired room featuring record store vibes, curated listening experiences, and unique photo moments. Fans can dig through the full catalog of Words + Music volumes on 12” vinyl records and listen to key moments and songs from their favorite artists. The space also encourages consumers to step inside a recording booth and have their very own SXSW memory live-pressed to a 7” vinyl record as a special keepsake; whether attendees choose to capture their own words and music is optional.

The final stop on the Audible Sound Studio music storytelling journey is Breakthrough, which celebrates the very first-of-its kind audio-only music competition. The Breakthrough-themed space gives SXSW attendees a peek behind the curtain of the musician’s creative process, and a first sample of Breakthrough with the debut of the Audible Original’s new trailer.

The Audible Sound Studio is open to SXSW badge holders from 12 pm – 6 pm CST on March 10-12.

Sony Music Teams Up With Soccer Star Lionel Messi for New Animated Series