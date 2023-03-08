Porterville Recorder

One In A Million: Local wrestler a teenage entrepreneur By THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com, 2 days ago

By THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com, 2 days ago

Call her a self-made One In a Million Girl. At just 19-years-old, Charlotte Kouyoumtjian, has become a teenage entrepreneur with a business that's now worth ...