KMIZ ABC 17 News

Fulton man in critical condition after being hit by van in Boone County

By Matthew Sanders,

2 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Fulton man remained hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday after he was hit by a van.

Jesse Berger, 33, was walking east on Route WW near Blackthorne Lane when he was hit late Tuesday by a van, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The report says the van driver hit her brakes but was unable to stop in time.

A University Hospital spokesperson said Berger was in critical condition Wednesday.

The post Fulton man in critical condition after being hit by van in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

