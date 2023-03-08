Pair Of Bearcats Make All-AAC Basketball Teams

Cincinnati is trying to pull off a surprise AAC Tournament run this weekend.

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats landed two players on the All-AAC basketball teams. Guard Landers Nolley II is a First Team player, and fellow guard David DeJulius made the Third Team.

Nolley also made the First Team in 2020-21 and cracked it once again during his best season in college. He posted career highs in field-goal percentage (46.4), three-point percentage (42.3), assists (83), steals (32), and points per game (16.5).

He is UC's first top-tier honoree since Tre Scott, and Jarron Cumberland made the First Team in 2020.

DeJulius also had his best season in college, posting strong marks in field-goal percentage (44.1), three-point percentage (37.8), free-throw percentage (84.1), assists (163), and scoring (15.1 ppg). He is carrying a nation-leading 16-game streak of five-plus assists into conference play.

DDJ also owns the best assist average by a UC guard since Steve Logan in 2002. He also made the Third Team last season.

The duo more than lived up to expectations this season. Nolley answered the scoring bell night after night as the team's top transfer and DeJulius morphed his game any way the team needed.

The two top players and UC take on Temple at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2 this Friday.

