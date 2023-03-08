Sunny Hostin Shades Marianne Williamson on ‘The View’: “Not Feeling Her Crystals and Her Aura”

The View keeps their finger on the political pulse, so it’s no surprise they had plenty to say about the latest Democrat to challenge President Joe Biden in 2024.

Today’s Hot Topics included a fiery chat about Marianne Williamson, the author and activist who is running for president again after an unsuccessful 2020 campaign. The conversation was sparked by recent comment from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who joked about Williamson’s aspirations.

Jean-Pierre told the press during a Monday briefing, “I mean, if I had a — what’s it called — a little, little globe here … a crystal ball, that I could tell you, a Magic 8 Ball or whatever, if I could feel her aura — I just, I just don’t have it. I just don’t have anything to share on that,” per ABC News.

Williamson responded in a video posted to Twitter, saying she was “so sad” to hear Jean-Pierre’s comments, and accused her of “just speaking so derisively and in such mocking terms about someone who is running for president of the United States and as a woman, and this is the Democratic Party.”

After playing clips of both Jean-Pierre and Williamson, Whoopi Goldberg asked the panel if Jean-Pierre should have joked about Williamson, and Sunny Hostin didn’t miss a beat when she replied bluntly, “Yeah, I think so.”

“When she was first in the realm of the election, I thought she was an interesting character … but then she said some stuff,” Hostin said. She went on to list Williamson’s past controversial comments, including, “sickness is an illusion” and “cancer and AIDS and other physical illnesses are physical manifestations of a psychic scream.”

Hostin noted that her own uncle’s AIDS diagnosis “didn’t look like a psychic scream — it looked like a disease that he died from,” before shutting down another claim of Williamson’s.

“She also said that people can will themselves back to health. My in-laws who died of COVID, I’m sure they would have liked to have done that, but they couldn’t,” Hostin said.

After reminding the panel Williamson had to apologize for calling clinical depression “a scam” in the past, Hostin had all the evidence she needed to side-eye Williamson’s campaign.

“Now, I’m not feeling her crystals and her aura,” she quipped.

