Open in App
Jasper, IN
See more from this location?
WEHT/WTVW

HNI Corporation to acquire Kimball International

By Jana Garrett,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xe3TG_0lBxAVeP00

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – HNI Corporation and Kimball International, Inc. announced Wednesday that HNI will acquire all the outstanding shares of Kimball International.

Officials say a combined HNI and Kimball International will have a broader, more comprehensive product offering, tailored go-to-market strategies and enhanced manufacturing capabilities. HNI says the combined company will continue to be led by Jeff Lorenger, HNI’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. HNI says Kristie Juster, Kimball International’s CEO, will remain in her current role until the closing to ensure a seamless transition.

German American Bank announces Michael F. Beckwith as Chief Banking Officer

Jeff Lorenger, HNI’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are excited about joining with Kimball International, a high-quality company we have long admired for its recognized brands, furnishings expertise built over 70 years, and established relationships across multiple sectors. The combined company will have a stronger platform for growth, delivering significant benefits for our shareholders, members, dealers, and customers. We look forward to welcoming the talented Kimball International employees to HNI.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
List reveals ten businesses in Vanderburgh County that pay the highest taxes
Evansville, IN20 hours ago
Internet company expanding to downtown Washington
Washington, IN2 days ago
Kentucky Farmer’s Market Announces Opening Day for 2023 With Lots of Vendors
Owensboro, KY2 days ago
Veterans treated with resource fair in Owensboro
Owensboro, KY12 hours ago
EVSC announces Academy of Future Educators program
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Owensboro leaders considering amending smoking ordinance
Owensboro, KY2 days ago
Evansville Regional Airport to host TSA enrollment center
Evansville, IN1 day ago
The search for a new design for Evansville’s flag continues
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Newburgh library to soon open the ‘Library of Things’
Newburgh, IN9 hours ago
Centuries-old human bone discovered in downtown Evansville
Evansville, IN1 day ago
DNR gives slated project deadline for Lynnville Park changes
Lynnville, IN1 day ago
Rising AI could be used to cheat way through school
Evansville, IN2 days ago
Owensboro Symphony’s Summer Salute returns
Owensboro, KY1 day ago
Wade Hayes, Bryan White perform to raise funds for instrument loan program
Owensboro, KY20 hours ago
EVSC hosts 2022 Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Evansville, IN3 days ago
AAA study: Drivers are anxious about self-driving technology
Henderson, KY2 days ago
Construction Crew Unearths Human Remains During Sewer Work in Southern Indiana
Evansville, IN22 hours ago
Owensboro gun show this weekend
Owensboro, KY18 hours ago
Massive pickleball tournament draws hundreds to Owensboro
Owensboro, KY11 hours ago
Obituary: Terry Don Lee
Mitchell, IN3 days ago
Obituary: Dennis Wayne Robbins
Bedford, IN2 days ago
Visit This Indiana City to Sample One of the Best Burgers in the Midwest
Evansville, IN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy